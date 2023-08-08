Wisconsin's top returning tackler sits out after having surgery on his right hand.

PLATTEVILLE – Wisconsin inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta underwent surgery after suffering an injury to his right hand, though it is unclear how long he will be out.

"We'll be smart with him," UW head coach Luke Fickell said after practice Monday night, the last session at UW-Platteville. "He'll have a big club on is hand. We'll see what he can do."

The Badgers are off Tuesday and scheduled to resume practice Wednesday in Madison.

Njongmeta, who started 11 of 13 games last season and led UW in tackles, watched practice Monday night with his arm in a sling.

The redshirt senior recorded 95 tackles last season, including 11 ½ for loss. He finished second on the team in tackles for loss behind outside linebacker Nick Herbig. He also recorded 3 ½ sacks, the No. 3 mark on the team behind Herbig (11) and Keeanu Benton (4 ½).

Jake Chaney filled in for Njongmeta and was paired with starter Jordan Turner on the No. 1 defense. That move made former walk-on Tatum Grass the No. 3 inside linebacker. Redshirt sophomore Bryan Sanborn was paired with Grass on the No. 2 defense Monday night.

"He has played a lot of ball so he is not one of those guys we're in a rush to get back," Fickell said of Njongmeta. "A lot of opportunities for those young guys, but it is hard on a guy like Maema who wants to be in there every single snap."

Tailback Chez Mellusi, who absorbed a hit to the helmet from safety Kamo’i Latu on Saturday, was held out of practice for the second consecutive day.

