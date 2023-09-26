Wisconsin's special teams generally have been impressive so far in 2023

MADISON – The hiring of Luke Fickell meant changes within the Wisconsin football program were inevitable.

What was known:

The offense under Phil Longo would look and function differently than those of his predecessors.

The defense under Mike Tressel and co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler would feature some new wrinkles.

What wasn’t known:

How would UW’s special teams perform under Fickell?

The results through UW’s first four games this season generally have been positive for the Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who are off until hosting Rutgers on Oct. 7.

Kicker Nathanial Vakos is perfect through four games

Kicker Nathanial Vakos hasn’t missed a kick. He has made all seven field-goal attempts, including kicks from 49 yards at Washington State and 48 yards at Purude. The average distance of his attempts: 37 yards.

Punter Atticus Bertrams has been solid and is averaging 42.5 yards per attempt. Opponents have returned just one of his 16 punts, for 2 yards.

Kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke has recorded 11 touchbacks on 24 attempts but has sent three kicks out of bounds.

Van Dyke and the coverage unit were outstanding on the first two kickoffs in the 38-17 victory at Purdue.

The Boilermakers started their first two drives at their 14 and 19, respectively. They gained a combined 6 yards on eight plays and punted both times.

UW put together touchdown drives after each punt in building a 14-0 lead it never lost.

Through four games, UW opponents are averaging 19.6 yards per kickoff return. The longest return is 24 yards.

Chimere Dike is a weapon on kickoff and punt returns

Chimere Dike has given UW a solid option on kickoff and punt returns.

He is second in the Big Ten on punt returns (9.6-yard average) and fourth on kickoff returns (32.0).

The senior from Waukesha North High School picked a perfect time to rip off a season-best 39-yard return last week at Purdue.

The Boilermakers had just finished off a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to pull within 27-17 entering the final quarter.

Dike returned the kickoff 39 yards to the UW 39 and a personal foul on the Boilermakers pushed the ball to the Purdue 46.

UW settled for a field goal rather than a touchdown, but Dike’s big return helped his team build the lead to 30-17.

The Badgers have eight regular-season games remaining once they resume their run toward a West Division title. It appears the special teams could play a critical role in that quest.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's special teams have been solid so far in 2023