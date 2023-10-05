Wisconsin's rivalries with Minnesota, Iowa are preserved in Big Ten football schedules for 2024 to 2028

MADISON – The Big Ten Conference released the football schedule format and matchups for the 2024 through 2028 seasons on Thursday.

USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are set to join the Big Ten next season, giving the league 18 teams.

As expected, the current season will be the last with divisions and beginning in 2024 the top two teams in the standings will meet for the championship.

Dates for the games will be released at a later date.

UW’s protected rivalry games are Iowa and Minnesota.

“Camp Randall Stadium is going to host some of college football’s great brand names over the next five years and all of us here at UW Athletics could not be more excited," athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a release. "Wisconsin is in the right place at the right time. We are here to compete for championships against the best that college football has to offer.”

Wisconsin’s opponents:

Wisconsin faces Oregon, USC and Alabama in 2024

Four home games: Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue.

Five away games: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, USC.

Nonconference: Western Michigan, South Dakota, Alabama. All at Camp Randall Stadium.

Comments: UW and USC meet for the eighth time, with the Trojans holding a 6-1 series lead. Oregon visits Madison for the first time since the 2000 season. The Badgers prevailed, 27-23.

Alabama visits Madison for the second time, with the first trip in 1928.

In 2025 Badgers battle big boys such as Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, Oregon...and Alabama

Five home games: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington.

Four away games: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon.

Nonconference: vs. Miami, vs. Middle Tennessee State, at Alabama.

Comments: How will the Badgers fare facing Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, Oregon and Alabama?

Washington and UW will meet for the first time since 1992, Barry Alvarez’s third season as head coach. The Huskies prevailed, 27-10, in Seattle.

In addition to facing USC and UCLA, Badgers are set to meet Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in 2026

Four home games: Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, USC.

Five away games: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA.

Nonconference: Notre Dame (Lambeau Field), vs. Western Illinois, vs. Pittsburgh.

Comments: Road games against Iowa, Penn State and UCLA will not be easy. The Badgers return to Lambeau Field for the first time since 2016, when they opened the season by upsetting No. 5 LSU, 16-14.

UCLA set to visit Camp Randall Stadium in 2027, the Bruins' first appearance since the 1981 season

Five home games: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA.

Four away games: Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, USC.

Nonconference: vs. Southern Illinois, at Pittsburgh, vs. Colorado.

Comments: UCLA visits Madison for the first time since 1981. The Bruins won, 31-13, in that meeting. Pittsburgh officials reportedly are trying to move the UW game to Ireland.

Badgers set to face Michigan and Ohio State in 2028 for the second time in a span of four seasons

Four home games: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon.

Five away games: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington.

Nonconference: TBD.

Comments: League games against Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington? Brutal.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's opponents in the Big Ten football schedules for 2024-2028