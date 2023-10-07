Advertisement
Wisconsin's Ricardo Hallman's game-altering 95-yard pick-six has Badgers up 17-0 at half vs. Rutgers, social media reacts

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Big Ten quarterbacks need to get the memo: Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman is on a mission in 2023.

Coming off a two-interception game against Purdue in the Big Ten opener two weeks ago, the sophomore from Miami, Florida, was at it again Saturday against Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Trailing 10-0, Rutgers was putting together their best drive of the game with the Scarlet Knights at Wisconsin's 6-yard line as the second quarter was nearing an end. A field goal or touchdown would make it a one score game for a team that struggled mightily on offense in the first half.

Hallman had other ideas.

He stepped in front of a Rutgers wide receiver, hauled in an interception and ran it back 95 yards for the pick six with just 4 seconds left in the half.

In a flash the Badgers were suddenly up 17-0.

Here's how Hallman's interception looked and social media's reaction to it.

Here's one final angle of Ricardo Hallman's huge interception for Wisconsin football

How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers in Big Ten game on Peacock

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football fans react to Ricardo Hallman's 95-yard pick-six