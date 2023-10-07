Wisconsin's Ricardo Hallman's game-altering 95-yard pick-six has Badgers up 17-0 at half vs. Rutgers, social media reacts

Big Ten quarterbacks need to get the memo: Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman is on a mission in 2023.

Coming off a two-interception game against Purdue in the Big Ten opener two weeks ago, the sophomore from Miami, Florida, was at it again Saturday against Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Trailing 10-0, Rutgers was putting together their best drive of the game with the Scarlet Knights at Wisconsin's 6-yard line as the second quarter was nearing an end. A field goal or touchdown would make it a one score game for a team that struggled mightily on offense in the first half.

Hallman had other ideas.

He stepped in front of a Rutgers wide receiver, hauled in an interception and ran it back 95 yards for the pick six with just 4 seconds left in the half.

In a flash the Badgers were suddenly up 17-0.

Here's how Hallman's interception looked and social media's reaction to it.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 🤯@ricardohallman6 runs 95-yards for a pick six for @BadgerFootball



💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/Z8JpyvABbM — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 7, 2023

An absolutely massive game-changing play. Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman with a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown, just as Rutgers was threatening to score. All of a sudden Wisconsin leads 17-0 just before halftime. Wow. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) October 7, 2023

Rutgers was on a big boy drive, getting to the Wisconsin 4-yard line, then Gavin Wimsatt threw a back-breaking interception that Wisconsin brought back 94 yards for a touchdown. Might be the dagger.



With four seconds left in the first half: Wisconsin 17, Rutgers 0. — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) October 7, 2023

RICOOOOOO OH MYYYYY 95+ YARD PICK SIX BABYYYY LETS FREAKING GOOOOOOOO 17-0 #BADGERS — Inside Wisconsin (@InsideWisconsin) October 7, 2023

Just when I thought the #Badgers defense would allow a score, they get a 95-yard pick-six before halftime. Wow. Huge turnaround for #Wisconsin. #OnWisconsin #RUTvsWIS #B1G — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) October 7, 2023

Here's one final angle of Ricardo Hallman's huge interception for Wisconsin football

