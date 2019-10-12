Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus makes ridiculous TD catch vs. Michigan State

Quintez Cephus gave Wisconsin a 14-0 lead over Michigan State with an impressive touchdown grab. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 8 Wisconsin doesn’t throw the ball downfield very often. But when the ball goes Quintez Cephus’ way, he usually makes it count.

On the first play of the second quarter in Saturday’s game against Michigan State, Badgers quarterback Jack Coan looked to Coan on a deep slant near the goal line — and Cephus made a ridiculous play.

Coan’s throw was a bit high. Cephus went up for it with his left hand, knocked it downward and tried to corral the ball with his right hand. But the ball bounced off his facemask. Somehow, Cephus was still able to haul the pass in for a 19-yard touchdown even after a second bobble.

😱 This @BadgerFootball TD catch is just absurd 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sBlleJlKPA — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 12, 2019

The touchdown, Cephus’ third of the season, gave Wisconsin a 14-0 lead.

Entering Saturday’ Cephus led Wisconsin with 17 catches for 263 yards. But it was not clear if Cephus would even be able to suit up for the Badgers until a week before the season.

Cephus was ruled eligible to return to the field on Aug. 23, three weeks after being acquitted on sexual assault charges. Cephus was expelled from school after a Title IX investigation into his conduct but was reinstated as a student following his acquittal. Before his arrest, Cephus was Wisconsin’s second-leading receiver in 2017 when he caught 30 passes for 501 yards and six scores.

