Wisconsin's new power duo: Braelon Allen and Jackson Acker provide two bruising options

MADISON – When they weren’t on the field maneuvering through Rutgers defenders, Wisconsin’s new tailback tandem found time to needle offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

“It was funny, too,” Braelon Allen said. “On the sideline we asked Coach Longo if he ever thought he’d have two power backs in the Air Raid. He said no.

“As long as we get the job done, I guess it doesn’t matter.”

Allen and Jackson Acker got the job done in the 24-13 victory over Rutgers and, barring injury, will be asked to form a tag team the rest of the season.

Allen rushed a season-high 21 times for 101 yards, an average of 4.8 yards per carry, and one touchdown.

Acker, taking over for injured Chez Mellusi, rushed 13 times for 65 yards, an average of 5.0 yards per carry. He added two catches for 14 yards.

“I felt I got to show what I’m capable of,” said Acker, a graduate of Verona High School. “Moving forward I hope to get more playing time so I can show even more.”

Braelon Allen and Jackson Acker, both of whom weigh more than 230 pounds, can punish foes

Longo, like many offensive coordinators, likes to have complementary backs at his disposal. He had that with Allen and Mellusi, who was more of a slasher and ripped off an 89-yard touchdown run against Buffalo.

Allen, 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, and Acker, 6-1 and 238, are clones.

“He is definitely downhill, powerful,” Allen said of Acker. “I would say we’re pretty similar in size. Our running styles are pretty similar as well.”

Acker was a reserve tailback as a freshman in 2021, played fullback last season and moved back to tailback under the new staff.

“I liked fullback but I’m loving running back,” Acker said. “I feel like I’ve developed a lot and I was able to show what I was I’m capable of.”

Acker entered the Rutgers came with a combined 14 carries for 65 yards in 17 games. He matched his yardage total and nearly matched his carry total.

“I was pretty confident coming in,” Acker said. “Coming off that bye week gave more time to mentally prepare for what was coming. I felt completely confident.…

“Went over tips and reminders (Friday) night, everything our coaches taught us.”

UW will need both Allen and Acker to be productive again Saturday against Iowa, which has been somewhat vulnerable against the run this season.

The Hawkeyes are allowing an average of 131.8 rushing yards per game. Purdue’s three tailbacks combined to rush 32 times for 136 yards, an average of 4.3 yards per carry, and a touchdown last week.

Tanner Mordecai and Luke Fickell were confident Jackson Acker was ready for his chance

“I know you guys haven’t seen him in action (much) but I have,” quarterback Tanner Mordecai said of Acker. “From spring, summer and fall he has done a great job. He is a really good back. He is going to be good for us going forward.”

Head coach Luke Fickell was encouraged by Acker’s performance in his most extended action of the season.

“I kind of was hoping and believing at some point in time his opportunities were going to come up,” Fickell said, “not that we wanted to have them the way they've happened.

“But I think ... all of us had a lot of confidence in his ability to not just be a backup guy or be a sub guy, but to be a guy that could go in there and carry the load.”

