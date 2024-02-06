Wisconsin's No. 1 problem in recent games? Too many jumpers and not enough free throws.

MADISON – Wisconsin is losing its edge at the free-throw line.

Converting at the line hasn’t been the problem. In the last four games, the Badgers have hit 76.4% of their attempts and they still lead the Big Ten in free-throwing shooting in league games (77.5%) and all games (80.1%).

The problem? The Badgers aren’t generating enough attempts, a trend that contributed to their 2-2 mark in those four games.

During that stretch, the Badgers averaged just 13.8 attempts per game. They were averaging 21.6 attempts per game in league play before the four-game stretch.

With ninth-ranked UW (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) set to face Michigan (7-15, 2-9) on Wednesday in Ann Arbor, head coach Greg Gard knows that in order for the free-throw numbers to go back up number of jumpers has to go down.

Although Wisconsin guard AJ Storr hit 6 of 7 free throws Sunday against Purdue, he missed all four of his three-point shots and appeared to settle for early jumpers rather than attacking the basket.

“Why we’re not shooting enough free throws,” he said, “is because when you’re taking jump shots, you’re not going to get fouled and you’re not going to make a high-enough percentage of them to make it worth it.

“Regardless of our opponents, we have to do a better job of attacking and not settling for pull-up jump shots and early threes. Moving the ball more, getting more touches for the five guys on the floor, moving the defense, lifting it.”

UW hit a combined 65 of 78 free throws (83.3%) in a recent three-game stretch against Northwestern, Penn State and Indiana.

The Badgers then had 10 attempts in a victory over Minnesota, 19 in a victory over Michigan State, 12 in an overtime loss at Nebraska and 14 Sunday in the loss to Purdue.

Gard noted sketchy shot selection proved to be a problem in the loss to Nebraska and cited that same malady after the loss to Purdue.

AJ Storr attacked the rim several times and hit 6 of 7 free throws. However, he missed all 4 of his three-point attempts and appeared to settle for early jumpers.

Two key reserves – Connor Essegian and Nolan Winter – combined to go 0 for 6 from three-point range.

“Obviously, they are a really good team,” Gard said of the Boilermakers. “I think we have a really good team but we’ve got to get better in some of the simple things – decision-making, shot selection, those things that can take us to another level.”

When asked, Gard made it clear the topic has been addressed with the players.

"I think maybe they don’t quite see what is transpiring," he said, referring to the in-game flow. "It is discussed before games, in between games (and) during games.

"But that is the growth that we’ve got to continue to help guys take. The understanding how we continue to grow towards playing winning basketball.

"There is a difference between playing basketball and playing winning basketball. We’ve got to continue to help guys understand … against the best of the best you’ve got to be disciplined in those areas and make sure as many possessions as possible are high quality."

Michigan is prone to committing fouls and sending opponents to the line

Can UW get healthy Wednesday against the Wolverines?

Michigan in Big Ten play is 12th in the points allowed (78.5 ppg) and 10th in field-goal defense (46.6%). Michigan has allowed 217 free-throw attempts, the fifth-highest total.

Getting to the free-throw line against the Wolverines, who average 17 fouls per game in Big Ten play, could be critical for the Badgers to prevent their two-game skid from growing to three.

“I think we’re really close,” Tyler Wahl said when asked about UW’s chances of competing for a league title and making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. “Played one of the best teams in the country ... and we had so many things we can get so much better at.

“We knock out one, two, three of those things and I see no reason why we can’t be one of the best teams in the country.

“We want to be playing our best basketball in March.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin coach Greg Gard wants more attacking, more free throws