Wisconsin's Max Klesmit and Connor Essigian have yet to match last season's performance

MADISON – Max Klesmit and Connor Essegian proved in their first seasons at Wisconsin they can be productive players and valuable performers.

Klesmit, who transferred to UW from Wofford, started all 33 games he played and contributed on both ends of the court and by the end of the season had become a vocal leader.

Essegian, a freshman last season, provided scoring punch off the bench, eventually moved into the starting lineup and played in all 35 games.

Both players are struggling early this season as UW (2-2) prepares to face Virginia (4-0) at 5 p.m. Monday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The game is to be televised by FS1.

Foul trouble has limited Max Klesmit's minutes for Wisconsin

Klesmit appears to be trying to do too much and the result has been persistent foul trouble.

“I guess that is a good way to put it,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “You don’t need to hit the home run play every time. You don’t have to steal a pass.

“Just stay solid and if you’re solid long enough you’ll wear them into taking a bad shot or turning it over.”

Klesmit proved to be a solid defender last season, often taking on the opponents’ No. 1 scoring guard.

He averaged one foul every 13.6 minutes and averaged 32.1 minutes of playing time.

This season Klesmit is averaging a foul every 7.7 minutes. As a result, he has spent more time on the bench and is averaging 21.3 minutes of playing time.

“The reaching and slapping,” Gard said, “that is a habit he’s got to break.”

Klesmit averaged 8.4 points and 2.7 rebounds last season and shot 38.3% from three-point range. He is at 6.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game this season and is shooting just 30.0% from three-point range (3 of 10).

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit fouls Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack during their game at the Kohl Center. Klesmit has been held back by foul trouble this season.

Connor Essegian struggling to score, defend for the Badgers

Essegian averaged 11.7 points per game and shot 35.9% from three-point range last season. His numbers this season: 2.0 points per game and 0 for 3 from three-point range.

Essegian’s start to his sophomore season was derailed when he suffered a back injury in the opener against Arkansas State.

He contributed four points and one rebound before suffering the injury and was limited to five minutes. Although he appeared to be favoring his back against Tennessee, he contributed four points, two rebounds and two steals in 11 minutes.

Essegian didn’t play well on either end of the court at Providence. He missed all three of his field-goal attempts and played just six minutes. He struggled again Friday night against Robert Morris and played just seven minutes. His only shot was a three-pointer that didn’t hit the rim.

“Connor just needs to get back into a rhythm,” Gard said regarding the sophomore’s scoring ability. “He has practiced more consistently lately. I put him on the scout team the last two days and let him really run around get the back loose. He is fine.”

Essegian’s on-ball defense is a more significant issue. Too often he hasn’t been able to stay in front of his man, which has led to drives to the rim.

“We’ve got to continue to help him be better at keeping the ball in front of him,” Gard said “It is balance. It is technique. He knows it. And he knows you have to be able to guard.”

Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian's sophomore season has started slowly in part because of a back injury. He has yet to make a three-point shot.

John Blackwell, Kamari McGee were outstanding in UW's victory over Robert Morris

Fortunately for Gard and the staff, guards John Blackwell and Kamari McGee have filled in when needed.

McGee was outstanding against Robert Morris. He contributed six points, one rebound, one steal and drew two offensive fouls in 17 minutes.

Blackwell, an underrated freshman whose confidence is blossoming, played 19 minutes against the Colonials. He finished with 18 points, two steals, two rebounds and one assist.

He was efficient on offense – hitting 2 of 3 three-pointers, 4 of 5 shots overall and 8 of 10 free throws – and was solid defensively. Perhaps the only blemish Friday was that he twice fouled jump-shooters.

“The biggest thing with John,” Gard said. “and I saw this in high school/AAU, is his defensive awareness. He rarely gets out of position.…

“His head is on a swivel. He is typically in a (defensive) stance. Offensively, he has a nose for the ball. He is just efficient.

“For the most part, he doesn’t take bad shots. I thought he got better tonight playing off two feet in the paint and getting to the free-throw line.

“Those are all steps that maybe a week ago he didn’t do as well. There’s a lot of things he has got to get better at but the thing that gets young guys on the floor is on the defensive end.

“You have to be reliable, dependable.”

Klesmit was a reliable defender last season. He can fill that role again this season once he reduces his foul rate.

Essegian was far more advanced offensively as a freshman. If he can find some semblance of rhythm on that end of the floor and become a more reliable defender, his minutes should go back up.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers need more from Max Klesmit, Connor Essegian