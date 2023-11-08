Wisconsin's lack of experienced tailback depth could have been addressed before the season

MADISON – Isaac Guerendo’s decision last December to leave Wisconsin and find a football program at which he felt he could contribute didn’t generate much discussion or angst.

Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi were set to return and were expected to form a solid tailback duo for the Badgers in 2023.

Jackson Acker, who played tailback as a freshman and fullback as a sophomore, was a third option.

Cade Yacamelli, a versatile athlete who switched to tailback from safety in September 2022, was another option.

Perhaps Julius Davis, who rushed 13 times for 90 yards in 2022, could blossom and provide depth as well.

UW was also bringing in one freshman tailback, Nate White of Milwaukee King.

Luke Fickell's staff focused on adding receivers, quarterbacks and linemen to the offense

Luke Fickell and his staff used the transfer portal to bring in nine players on offense – four wide receivers, three quarterbacks and two linemen – in preparation for the 2023 season.

The wide receivers and quarterbacks were prioritized because of the new offense run by Phil Longo.

However, the decision to stand pat after Guerendo decided to transfer left UW lacking experienced depth at tailback and injuries to Allen and Mellusi have exacerbated that issue.

Mellusi, limited to a combined 18 games in his first two seasons at UW because of injuries, suffered a broken leg in the Big Ten opener at Purdue.

He remains second on the team in rushing yards (307) and rushing touchdowns (four) despite having played in just four games.

Allen has missed the last 1½ games since suffering an ankle injury against Ohio State and he could miss the Northwestern game Saturday. He leads UW in carries (130), rushing yards (754) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

Acker and Yacamelli have been asked to fill the void.

Yacamelli (10 carries, 48 yards) and Acker (11 carries, 48 yards) combined for 96 yards on 21 carries last week in UW's 20-14 loss at Indiana.

On the same day, Guerendo rushed 11 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns in Louisville’s 34-3 victory over Virginia Tech. That performance helped the Cardinals improve to 5-1 in the ACC and 8-1 overall.

Guerendo enjoyed his best season at UW in 2022 when he finished with 385 yards and five touchdowns. His average of 6.0 yards per carry was the best among the team’s tailbacks. He also caught 17 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Guerendo is Louisville’s No. 2 tailback behind Jawhar Jordan. He was an ideal third option last season for UW and could have filled the same role this season.

Davis decided in the spring to transfer and landed at Montana State. He has rushed 71 times for 514 yards (7.1 per carry) and four touchdowns.

Luke Fickell wonders if the reserve tailbacks could have been better prepared to fill in

Fickell addressed UW’s running back situation Monday.

“In the big picture, I think ultimately you’ve got to make sure you’ve got enough guys prepared,” he said, referring to the work the reserves got in practice before the season. “We’ve lost a couple tailbacks. And when things have happened maybe we weren’t built and prepared well enough for some of those other guys to go into the ball game.

“Is that done through the offseason? Is that done through recruiting?”

Yes, to both questions.

“I also think it is done in fall camp,” Fickell added. “And as I look back, maybe that’s where we didn’t go live in enough situations to make sure that some of those other guys are battle-tested when they do go into the game.”

Fickell added that in past seasons he has allowed the reserve quarterbacks and the running backs to be tackled/brought to the ground.

“Where you hold your breath,” he said, referring to possible injuries, “sometimes that’s a really good situation to put those guys in those positions.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers failed to address tailback depth before the season