Wisconsin's football recruiting net for the 2024 class eventually covered 13 states

Coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers signed 22 players for the 2024 class on Wednesday.

MADISON – As Luke Fickell pondered the geographical composition of his first full recruiting class at Wisconsin, he was struck by the number of states UW’s staff hit.

Thirteen.

“I think that to me is a bit unique,” Fickell said Wednesday after UW signed 22 players for the 2024 class. “As I walked in the door here a year ago, I would have said we’re going to be regionalized in a lot of ways. We’ll make sure our footprint is in the Big Ten.

“But then where else does the brand really reach? This is my first (full) go-around and to see how strong the brand really is and to stretch over 13 different states, with a lot of really, really good football players, guys we targeted for a long time, I see how strong this brand is.”

UW on Wednesday signed four players from Illinois; three apiece from Wisconsin, Maryland and Pennsylvania; and one each from Florida, Minnesota, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, South Dakota, Hawaii and Tennessee.

“The ability to go across the United States and find the players we need to be successful in doing the things we want to do is really, really impressive,” Fickell said.

Some highlights from Wednesday involving UW's 2024 class:

Bolstering Wisconsin's defensive line was critical and Ernest Willor Jr. should help

The Badgers saw ends Rodas Johnson and Darian Varner enter the transfer portal this week, with Johnson going on Monday and Varner on Wednesday.

Johnson leaves with 22 starts, including 12 this season. Varner played in 10 games after transferring to UW from Temple.

In addition, Gio Paez is set to leave after the bowl game. Ditto for Isaiah Mullens. Paez has started six of 12 games this season. Mullens, who entered the season with 10 starts, suffered a knee injury in camp and has not played this season.

UW signed three players on Wednesday: tackle Dillan Johnson of Illinois, end Hank Weber of Tennessee and end Ernest Willor Jr. of Maryland.

The Badgers have offered several players in the transfer portal.

Willor, 6-3 and 255, chose UW over Maryland but had offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and others.

“You see a guy that is just scratching the surface,” Fickell said of Willor. “I know he’s got a lot of talent and he is a highly ranked guy. But when you look at him, (he) is a guy that in another year-and-a-half or a year, I think will be completely different.

“What he provides when he walks in the door is going to be a little bit different than what we have. But what he could be in another year, year-and-a-half gives us a chance to go to the next level.”

Former Wisconsin lineman Casey Rabach beaming after the Badgers sign five of a kind

Five of the 22 players who signed Wednesday were offensive linemen.

That development pleased Casey Rabach, UW's director of scouting.

"I think the tradition here obviously sells itself," Rabach said. "Coach talks about our brand nationwide. Obviously, the offensive line and the success we’ve had here year in and year out sells to that.

"And then I think you’ve got to show them how they fit. How do you envision (each) individual to carry on that legacy?"

Rabach is a perfect ambassador to talk about the history of UW’s offensive linemen. He was a standout center at UW from 1996-2000 and played 10 seasons in the NFL.

“That is one of the plusses I bring to this group,” he said. “The history that I have had at Wisconsin and the process that I went through – the recruiting cycle and through the college years and then onto the NFL...

"I think any time we can speak of personal experiences from the past, I think that pays huge dividends with how to help these kids through the process."

Did Badgers hit it big at running back?

Running backs Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka all signed Wednesday as the staff worked to build a foundation for the offensive backfield for 2024 and beyond.

“We knew from the jump that was a priority,” said Max Stienecker, director of player personnel. “That is the fortunate part of being at this place with the history and tradition here. At Wisconsin you’re going to bring in the best back in the country. So you’ve got an opportunity to recruit the best of the best.

“We did our due diligence and evaluated and we thought the three that we have are some of the best in the country.”

Down to the wire for Xavier Lucas, Rob Booker

Cornerback Xavier Lucas, a cornerback from Fort Lauderdale, committed to UW in August. He recently took a visit to Miami but maintained his commitment and signed with UW on Wednesday.

Pat Lambert, UW’s director of recruiting, explained the staff’s final pitch to Lucas.

“You’ve just got to remind him of the relationship piece and not get cloudy about schools trying to push toward the end,” Lambert said. “Remind him why he chose this place in the first place, what’s really important to him.

“I think that helped us to get it done.”

Waunakee tight end Rob Booker committed to UW on Jan. 31, de-committed on June 21, committed to UCLA the next day but on Wednesday signed with UW.

“I think he got pulled in different directions and had second thoughts,” Stienecker said. “And as the season progressed he began to understand: ‘I can accomplish everything in my backyard, right here at Wisconsin.’

“You want to play for a top-10 program, you want to play at a top-10 academic institution, you want to play in the No. 1 college town in America, you want to play for the best coach in America, you can do all those things right here.”

