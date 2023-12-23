Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn leaves game early in second half with injury

MADISON – When Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn crumpled to the floor early in the second half of UW's 80-53 victory over Chicago State Friday night at the Kohl Center, it appeared the junior guard suffered a serious injury.

Hepburn went down just 1 minute 52 seconds into the second half after a clean steal. He grabbed his groin area and had to be helped to the UW locker room. He eventually returned to the team's bench wearing a large wrap on his right leg but did not play again.

Head coach Greg Gard said afterward the victory is not as serious as it appeared.

"He'll just have some time off," Gard said. "He was walking around in the locker room afterwards.

"It will be sore I am sure for a little bit. But I think he feels he is going to be fine."

After Friday, UW (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) is off until resuming Big Ten play on Jan. 2 against visiting Iowa.

Hepburn entered the night averaging 9.5 points., 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He had four assists and no turnovers in the opening half Friday, giving him 35 assists and five turnovers in the last 7 1/2 games. He finished with three points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

With Hepburn out for most of the second half, Gard used Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee to run the offense.

Klesmit finished with four points, five rebounds and three assists. McGee added two points and one rebound and UW shot almost nearly as well in the second half (48.3%) as it did in the opening half (51.9%).

Hepburn's absence allowed Connor Essegian to play a season-high 18:22. He contributed five points and three rebounds.

"It's nice to have a bench where other guys can step up," Gard said. "I think it was good for Kam to get some more minutes, and Max and Connor, too

"We'll have some time here rest up and get him back."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn injured vs. Chicago State