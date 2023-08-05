Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi keeps his poise after absorbing head shot from safety Kamo'i Latu

PLATTEVILLE – Chez Mellusi clearly has embraced the advice of his head coach.

One of the important messages Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has delivered to the players is the need to play with emotion without losing control of your emotions.

Mellusi, UW’s No. 2 tailback behind Braelon Allen, showed during practice Saturday he is trying to heed those words.

Mellusi broke past the line of scrimmage on a run during an 11-on-11 period but was drilled in the head area by safety Kamo’i Latu, one of the more physical defenders on the team. The hit appeared to be helmet to helmet, however, and Latu likely would have been ejected for targeting in a game.

Latu’s helmet flew off and Mellusi dropped to the ground, on all fours. Offensive lineman Michael Furtney came over to help Mellusi to his feet and then to the sideline, and also to make sure Mellusi didn’t retaliate.

“He has been very clear about that but he is a football player, too,” Furtney said of Fickell’s edict to the players. “He knows the feelings that happen and that is why he said (if) you lose control of your emotions, that is why it is the job of your brothers to be there for you and kind of pull you out of it and calm you down. I tried to be that guy for Chez.

“If Chez would have stood up and punched him, then Chez would have been out, too.”

Mellusi got to the sideline, tossed off his helmet and got rid of his mouth guard.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi, shown during a practice Aug. 1, kept his poise after absorbing a shot to the head area during an 11-on-11 period Saturday.

A few minutes later, during a break in the action, Mellusi walked out onto the field and exchanged words with Latu.

Running backs coach Devon Spalding got between the players and escorted Mellusi back to the sideline.

“You never want it to happen and it sucks,” Furtney said. “It is one of the unfortunate things that happens in football…

“I don’t think Kamo’i had any bad intentions with the hit. He is just a very aggressive player. You see him on the field in games and he is going to hit hard, play hard but I don’t think he is out there trying to hurt someone on his team.”

Here are other highlights and observation from practice Saturday, the fourth of camp:

Quarterbacks must do a better job protecting the ball

Redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke threw a gorgeous deep ball during a third-down segment for a 59-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Vinny Anthony II. Locke, No. 2 on the depth chart behind Tanner Mordecai, had several other accurate throws.

However, he threw two interceptions for the second consecutive practice. Safety Owen Arnett had one interception and cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean had the other. Fourqurean likely would have returned his for a touchdown.

Mordecai opened the third-down segment by throwing an interception over the middle. Safety Hunter Wohler forced this turnover and headed toward the left sideline. He likely would have taken it the distance in a game.

Drawing concrete conclusions regarding personnel after just four days of preseason camp is risky.

Nevertheless, Saturday provided a potentially interesting development.

For the first time in camp, third-string quarterback Myles Burkett got a handful of plays with the No. 2 offense in 11-on-11 drills.

No one is suggesting offensive coordinator Phil Longo is thinking of shaking up his depth chart. However, the tweak came one day after Locke threw two interceptions that in a game likely would have been returned for touchdowns.

More: Day 3 of Wisconsin's preseason camp marred by uneven play from top two quarterbacks

New punter Atticus Bertrams shows his potential

Reporters haven’t seen much of the team’s three punters but practice on Saturday revealed something interesting about freshman Atticus Bertrams. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Australia hit the ball most consistently using rugby style vs. the traditional style.

Bertrams had punts of 55 and 45 yards using the rugby stye. His 40-yard punt came using the traditional style.

By contrast, Jack Van Dyke’s best punt was a 50-yarder using the traditional style. His two rugby-style kicks were both 40 yards. Gavin Meyers had the longest punt of the segment, a 58-yarder using the traditional style.

Wide receiver room crowded with talented bodies

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike answers questions during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

UW’s staff dipped into the transfer portal last winter to add four wide receivers. The goal was to build enough depth so the players didn’t get worn down in Longo’s offense.

Through the first four days of camp – yes, it is early – Will Pauling, Chimere Dike, Bryson Green and Skyler Bell have stood out.

Players such as CJ Williams, Vinny Anthony, Quincy Burroughs and Keontez Lewis have flashed at times.

Dike had a spectacular catch Saturday. Pinned to the sideline by cornerback Alexander Smith, Dike jumped high for a deep throw, snared the ball with one hand and came down the ball in his arms. It was unclear whether he came down in-bounds but the effort was tremendous.

More: A walk-on turned starter at Cincinnati, Joe Huber now manning Badgers' offensive line

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin tailback Chez Mellusi keeps poise after absorbing head shot