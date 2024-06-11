Wisconsin's Britta Curl selected by her "home team" in second round of PWHL draft

MADISON – Britta Curl was given an ideal landing spot in the PWHL draft.

The captain the past two seasons for the Wisconsin women’s hockey team was selected with the third pick of the second round (ninth overall) of the draft that was held Monday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Former Princeton forward Sarah Fillier was selected with the first pick by New York.

In addition to being the league’s closest team to Wisconsin, Minnesota is also the team closest to Curl’s hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota.

“I kind of think of this as my home team being from North Dakota,” the 5-foot-8 forward said on the PWHL’s YouTube broadcast of the draft. “I’m super proud. This is going to be the first time I’m going to be proud to be around Minnesota players.”

Kidding aside, Curl joins a roster that won the league’s inaugural Walter Cup championship. The roster includes five players she teamed up with to help the United States win a silver medal at the world championships in April: goaltender Nicole Hensley and forward Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle and Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Former Badgers Natalie Buchbinder, Melissa Channell and Sophia Kunin were also on the roster this past season.

Curl joins the professional ranks after helping Wisconsin win 144 games, reach four national finals and win three national championships in five seasons.

She finished her career with 86 goals and 93 assists in 181 games. She ranks seventh in program history in goals, 14th in assists and ninth in program history with 179 points.

“I think this league suits my style very well. I’m a physical, big player. I can play a 200-foot game, so I hope it translates well and I think the coaching staff here is going to help me make even more strides.”

Wisconsin's Anna Wilgren takes a shot against St. Lawrence in an NCAA regional final at LaBahn Arena in Madison on March 16.

Anna Wilgren taken in fifth round

Anna Wilgren was selected by Montreal with the fifth pick of the firth round. The Hudson native came to UW last season after playing most of her career at Minnesota State.

The 5-8 defender finished the season with a career-high 22 assists while tying her career high of 24 points.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be a new opportunity,” Wilgren said on the broadcast. “I don’t know a whole lot about the city, but I’m excited to start a new chapter of my hockey career here.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Britta Curl picked by Minnesota in PWHL draft