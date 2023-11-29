Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, Tanor Bortolini, Will Pauling named to Big Ten all-conference team

MADISON – One day after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen was honored by the Big Ten.

On Wednesday the junior tailback from Fond du Lac was named a second-team all-conference pick according to the media and a third-team pick by the coaches.

Allen was a consensus second-team pick as a sophomore.

Allen finished second in the Big Ten in rushing in league games with an average of 91.1 yards per game.

He missed the second half of UW’s loss to Ohio State after suffering an ankle injury, did not play in the loss at Indiana and was limited to just three carries in the loss to Northwestern.

Allen returned to lead UW past Nebraska in overtime with 62 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and then rushed 26 times for 165 yards and a touchdown in UW’s victory at Minnesota in the teams’ regular-season finale.

TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State led all rushers in Big Ten games at 101.0 yards per game. Henderson missed two league games because of injury. He returned against UW and rushed 24 times for 162 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ 20-10 victory.

Henderson and Michigan's Blake Corum (80.2-yard average, 16 TDs) were the first-team picks at running back. Corum was named the league's running back of the year.

UW wide receiver Will Pauling was a third-team pick according to the coaches and named honorable mention by the media.

Center Tanor Bortolini was a third-team pick according to the media and named honorable mention by the coaches. Bortolini was a consensus honorable-mention pick last season.

Pauling, who transferred to UW from Cincinnati, averaged 60.6 receiving yards in league play, the No. 8 mark.

He finished Big Ten play with 55 receptions, an average of 9.9 yards per reception, and four touchdowns.

