Wisconsin's AJ Storr is proving he can do much more than shoot

MADISON – After AJ Storr committed to Wisconsin, the consensus was that he would provide consistent scoring from the perimeter.

That belief was based on Storr’s 40.4% three-point shooting as a freshman last season at St. John’s.

Through his first nine games at UW, consistent three-point shooting is arguably the one thing Storr hasn’t provided.

AJ Storr's overall game has grown considerably in a short period of time at UW

“He has grown as much as anybody over the last four to six weeks,” head coach Greg Gard said, “on both ends of the floor.”

With UW (7-2) set to take on No. 1 Arizona (7-0) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Storr has provided consistent scoring, timely rebounds and improved work on the defensive end.

“Defensively I find him less and less – compared to four, five weeks ago – I see him in the right position,” Gard said. “Maybe not always doing the right thing… I’m a pretty tough grader when it comes to that.

“But I find him in the right position and attempting to do the right thing and understanding. I think all it has taken for him is to get reps to understand how we teach and why we do what we do.”

Storr’s No. 1 job at St. John’s was to score. He started only 17 of 33 games but averaged 8.8 points per game. He shot 40.4% from three-point range and 38.5% of his shots were three-pointers.

Storr is shooting just 29.4% from three-point range (10 of 34) this season and that mark was bolstered by hitting 4 of 6 attempts in UW’s 70-57 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday.

However, he is averaging a team-best 14.2 points per game because he is taking the ball into the lane and other high-percentage scoring areas and getting to the free-throw line.

“His efficiency, his understanding of what is a good shot,” Gard said, “to turn down an average or a good shot to get a great shot later in the possession. But if you’ve got one really good early, take it.

“He is understanding it more and more and more. His teammates have done a great job of helping him along. But also, when it does go a little (off), they’re the first ones to pull him back to make sure: Hey, here is what we need to do to win.’”

AJ Storr can shoot from deep but he is at his best when he attacks the basket

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Storr can get a three-pointer at any point in any possession and his perimeter shooting burned Michigan State. He has been most effective, though, using his size, quickness and strength to attack the lane with dribble drives or post-ups.

In 33 games at St. John’s, Storr averaged 4.5 two-point shots per game. He made an average of 2.1 per game.

In nine games at UW, Storr is averaging 8.4 two-point shots per game. He has made an average of 4.4 per game.

Opponents understand he can hit from beyond the arc and they either play him tightly on the perimeter or close out hard while rotating.

Several times in recent games Storr has eschewed a three-point shot and instead driven into the lane for an important basket.

He did so late in UW’s victory over SMU in the title game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off and again late against Marquette.

He scored UW’s first basket against Western Illinois by cutting hard into the lane and getting the ball in scoring position. He gathered himself and went up off two feet to score in traffic. That play made Gard’s highlight reel for the team’s video review the next day.

“He is learning how to play off two feet in the paint,” Gard said, “and what the result is most of the time if you don’t.”

Storr shot a combined 2 of 13 from three-point range in UW’s five games before the victory over Michigan State.

Yet Storr still averaged 10.2 points per game during that stretch by hitting 47.2% of his two-point attempts and hitting 12 of 12 free throws.

“Teams scout pretty well, so they know I shoot the three,” Storr said. “So, they’re closing out hard. I give them a pump fake and head to the rim.”

St. John's struggled to stop foes from scoring las season but AJ Storr's defense is improving

Storr was not a defensive stopper in his lone season at St. John’s. But who was? St. John’s gave up 75.2 points per game, 34.5% three-point shooting and an average of 18.3 free-throw attempts per game.

When Storr came to UW, he learned quickly that defense is a priority. He also had to learn a completely new defensive system.

“He is learning the defensive concepts and paying attention to detail all the time,” Gard said. “I always view first-year transfers as freshmen.

“They haven’t been in college that long and they’re learning a new system. So, for any first-year transfer, the attention to detail that we require, specifically on the defensive end…”

Is considerable.

Storr has not developed into a lock-down defender. But his rebounding average of 3.1 is up from 1.9 last season. He is averaging 2.9 free-throw attempts per game, up from 1.7 last season. He is shooting 92.3% from the free-throw line (24 of 26), which is up from last season’s mark of 75.0% (42 of 56).

"It has been huge," forward Tyler Wahl said of the addition of Storr. "He has really bought in to what we’re doing here, both on the offense and defensive ends. But he does a lot of things you can’t really teach. He is a crazy athlete."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: AJ Storr's overall game is blossoming at Wisconsin