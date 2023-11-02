Wisconsin hosts Alabama for first time since 1928, visits USC for first time since 1966, plus other 2024 schedule takeaways

MADISON – The Big Ten on Thursday released the league’s revised 2024 football schedule, which includes the addition of Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA.

Wisconsin plays four league games at home, five on the road and has two off weeks – Sept. 21 and Nov. 9.

With no divisions, the first- and second-place finishers will meet for the league title game.

Highlights from UW’s schedule:

Luke Fickell's team hosts Alabama on Sept. 14, gets a week off and then faces USC in Los Angeles

UW and Alabama have met just twice – once in Madison in 1928 and again in Arlington, Texas, to open the 2015 season. UW won the first meeting, 15-0, and suffered a 35-17 loss in 2015.

Alabama is No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

If Nick Saban returns for his 18th season as the Crimson Tide’s head coach, it will be his first appearance at Camp Randall Stadium since 1999. That was his final season at Michigan State and Ron Dayne led UW to a 40-10 victory.

The Badgers have played USC in Los Angeles twice, in 1955 and 1966. UW lost both meetings and is just 1-6 in the series.

The victory came in the 2015 Holiday Bowl when UW prevailed, 23-21.

The Trojans are No. 20 in the CFP rankings.

Wisconsin could face a daunting closing stretch with Oregon, Nebraska and Minnesota

UW has three regular-season games remaining after being off on Nov. 9.

Oregon is set to visit Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 16. UW then plays Nebraska on Nov. 23 in Lincoln and hosts Minnesota on Nov. 30 in the teams' regular-season finale.

Oregon, No. 6 in the CFP rankings, last visited Madison in 2000. Led by Michael Bennett, UW rallied for a 27-23 victory.

The Badgers will have to be road warriors early

Three of UW’s first four league games are on the road.

After opening at USC, the Badgers return home to face Purdue on Oct. 5.

They then play Oct. 12 at Rutgers and Oct. 19 at Northwestern.

Back-to-back games against Penn State and Iowa likely will be demanding

The Badgers have two intriguing games before their second break in the schedule.

Penn State visits Madison on Oct. 26 and the Badgers follow that with a road game Nov. 2 against rival Iowa.

The Badgers have dropped their last five meetings with Penn State, including games in Madison in 2013 and 2021.

UW has lost its last two games at Iowa.

Wisconsin's full 2024 schedule

(Home games in all caps)

Aug. 31 – WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 7 – SOUTH DAKOTA

Sept. 14 – ALABAMA

Sept. 21 – Off

Sept. 28 – at USC

Oct. 5 – PURDUE

Oct. 12 – at Rutgers

Oct. 19 – at Northwestern

Oct. 26 – PENN STATE

Nov. 2 – at Iowa

Nov. 9 – Off

Nov. 16 - OREGON

Nov. 23 - at Nebraska

Nov. 30 - MINNESOTA

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW's 2024 Big Ten football schedule includes Oregon, Alabama, USC