Wisconsin WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal

Madison, Wis.– Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen, whose been with the program for the past two seasons, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Sunday evening.

Allen took to Twitter to announce his decision:

“First want to thank everyone in the Wisconsin Football program for everything they’ve done up to this point. For helping me academically and athletically form the strength staff all the way down to the trainers. Truly love the bonds I’ve made with he great people and the memories with brothers. Thank you Coach Chryst & the Coaching Staff for giving me an opportunity at the University of Wisconsin. With that being said I would like to announce that I have officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. With 3 years remaining of NCAA Eligibility.”

Per the 247Sports composite, Allen was the No. 380 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, the No. 61 WR in the country, and the No. 10 player in Ohio.

Allen, a former three-star prospect, appeared in eight games for the Badgers, registering 10 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown.

With the 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout leaving the program, he becomes the third player to enter the transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired as head coach, joining Deacon Hill and Logan Brown, respectively.

Allen had fallen behind Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Keontez Lewis on the depth chart, making a clear path to playing time uncertain moving forward.

The Ohio native has three years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire