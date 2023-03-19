Wisconsin women's hockey blanks Ohio State to win its 7th national title

DULUTH, Minn. – The national championship is coming home.

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team scored a 1-0 victory over Ohio State in the NCAA Division I championship game Sunday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena.

The victory capped a tournament run that include victories over the tournament’s top three seeds. The Badgers (29-10-2) defeated No. 3 Colgate in the regional final, No. 2 Minnesota in the national semifinal and finally the defending national champion Buckeyes.

Freshman Kirsten Simms’ goal at the 13:28 mark of the first period was the lone score of the game.

Senior goalie Cami Kronish did the rest. She turned away 31 shots and was named the most valuable player of the Frozen Four.

The championship raised UW's all-time total to seven, the best of any program. It also marked the third championship for seniors Kronish, Nicole LaMantia, Sophie Shirley, Natalie Buchbinder and Britta Curl.

