How the Wisconsin women's basketball team can enhance its chances on the road

MADISON – The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has won back-to-back games for the first time during the Big Ten season. Now it’s time to see how well the Badgers’ game travels.

So far playing on the road has gone as one might expect from a young team.

Though the Badgers (10-9, 3-6 Big Ten) scored their first conference victory at Illinois Jan. 7, coach Marisa Moseley wanted her team compete better at Purdue, Michigan and Iowa. UW’s average margin of defeat in those games was 36.3 points, though Iowa was ranked No. 2 in the nation by the Associated Press at the time and Michigan was receiving votes in the poll.

Another talented team is on deck: No. 8 Ohio State. UW faces the Big Ten co-leader at 5 p.m. Thursday in a game that will be shown on the Big Ten Network and heard on the iHeartRadio app.

The game comes after a run of injuries and illnesses that left the team short-handed or less than 100% for much of the first half of the Big Ten season.

Maintaining their health against the Buckeyes (17-3, 8-1) and beyond should help the Badgers' road performance. Here are three other keys.

Wisconsin's Brooke Scramek defends Rutgers' Destiny Adams on Saturday Jan. 27, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Defense jump starts the team

Wisconsin had two of its best first quarters last week against Minnesota and Rutgers, starts that set the stage for the Badgers' latest wins. The team's defense did the job on both occasions, holding the Gophers to six points and 11.8% shooting (2 for 17) and the Scarlet Knights to three points and 6.7% shooting (1 for 15) in the first quarter.

The strength of the Badgers is on the defensive end at this point of the season. UW ranks third in field goal percentage defense (.420) in league play.

Protect the ball

In its three conference road losses, Wisconsin cost itself too many possessions due to turnovers. The Badgers lost the ball 28 times against Iowa and Michigan and 21 times against Purdue.

The average points off turnovers for the opponent in those games was 30.6. The total points off turnovers were 92, six more points than UW allowed during its other six conference games.

Protecting the ball starts with Serah Williams, who gets the most attention for defenses. She had six turnovers against Michigan and and seven vs. Iowa. Those were her worst games in that category since registering eight in the season opener.

Timely production from three-point land

The best way for Wisconsin to help Williams and give her more room to operate is to connect better from the outside. At 23.3% Wisconsin has the lowest three-point shooting percentage in Big Ten play.

What the Badgers were able to do against Minnesota was get timely threes. Freshman Tessa Grady, who is expected to play after missing the Rutgers game due to illness, has provided that element to the UW offense. As teams collapse on Williams in the paint, there should be good shot opportunities for her and anyone else on roaming the perimeter..

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin women's basketball has key road game at No. 8 Ohio State