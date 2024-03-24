Wisconsin women’s hockey unable to repeat as NCAA champs

The Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team was unable to repeat as national champions Sunday, losing to Ohio State 1-0 in the NCAA title game. In a rematch of last year’s championship matchup, the Buckeyes got the better of the Badgers this time around.

Knotted up at 0-0 through the first two periods, the both teams’ defenses were showcased throughout the contest with Ohio State freshman Joy Donne finally placing one in the net with 7:12 remaining in the third period.

The teams were as evenly matched as possible with Ohio State taking 28 shots and the Badgers with 26, while both teams had no penalties.

Although Wisconsin wasn’t able to repeat as national champions, they did appear in their 11th NCAA title game (seven-time winners) while being a part of their 15th Frozen Four, all of which have come since 2006.

