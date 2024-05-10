Wisconsin women’s hockey retains a pair of key contributors

Wisconsin’s women’s hockey program announced the return of Casey O’Brien and Katie Kotlowski next season via social media on Wednesday.

Last season, O’Brien centered the Badgers’ front line as a First-Team All-American. The Milton, Massachusetts native was also a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, signifying the best female college ice hockey player in the nation.

O’Brien appeared in all 41 games for the Badgers during her senior season, registered a career-high 73 points on 23 goals, and became the first Badger in program history to notch 50 assists in a season.

The forward has played in 142 career games for Wisconsin and has been a part of two championship teams in 2021 and 2023.

Kotlowski, meanwhile, has been a multi-year contributor on defense for Wisconsin. The La Crosse product is another two-time national champion with the program.

This will be Kotlowski’s sixth year in Madison. Over her celebrated tenure, she has nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 138 career games.

Guess who’s coming back? Casey O’Brien and Katie Kotlowski are staying in Madison for another season! #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/vqLfvkflb5 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) May 8, 2024

The news arrives fewer than seven days following the departure of former Wisconsin women’s hockey forward Maddi Wheeler to Ohio State via the transfer portal.

For head coach Mark Johnson and company, maintaining this pair is a huge boost for a program that has punched a ticket to the championship game in four of the last five seasons.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire