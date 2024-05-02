Wisconsin women’s basketball lands talented guard in transfer portal

Former Duquesne guard Tess Myers announced her commitment to Wisconsin’s women’s basketball program on Saturday via social media.

After four seasons representing the Dukes, Myers elected to enter the transfer portal for a change in scenery. The Lower Burell, Pennsylvania native started in 93 of her 109 total appearances at Duquesne, including a career-best 32 in 2023-2024.

Fresh off a 7.9-point, 3.4-rebound per game averages during her latest season in Pittsburgh, Myers shot over 36% from outside. She recorded 10 points and 3.5 rebounds per game throughout her 4-year collegiate tenure.

At 5-foot-9, Myers provides a backcourt boost following the departure of former starting guard Sania Copeland. She dropped a season-high 35 points on 11 made three-pointers in a Dec. 14 contest against Longwood, showcasing her three-point capabilities.

Her 11 made looks from beyond the arch set the season high among qualified NCAA Division I players this past season and also set the single-game record for the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Her 279 3FGs are the most in program history, and she also ranks No. 7 all-time at Duquesne with a 80.7% mark from the foul stripe.

With departures of Copeland, former forward Sacia Vanderpool and center Tessa Towers, Wisconsin’s second transfer portal splash is a big one.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire