Wisconsin women’s basketball lands one of nation’s best transfer centers

Former Northern Kentucky center Carter McCray announced her commitment to Wisconsin’s women’s basketball program on Tuesday via Instagram.

McCray elected to join Marisa Moseley and the Badgers in Madison over other interest from Georgetown, UNLV, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Bowling Green and Green Bay,

At 6-foot-1, McCray started all 31 games as a freshman for Northern Kentucky. The Oberlin, Ohio native led her team in both scoring (15.7 points) and rebounding (11.2 rebounds) during her first and only season in Highland Heights, Kentucky. She also tied for 19th in double-doubles among qualified players with 17, her11.2 rebound-per-game mark landed within the country’s top 10 and her 4.8 offensive rebounds per contest were fourth-most in the nation.

Wisconsin finished the season at No. 183 of 349 qualified programs in rebounds per game. Adding a physical presence like McCray is a monumental boost for Moseley’s front line alongside Serah Williams.

Blessed to have committed to the University of Wisconsin! Thank you to Coach Mo and the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity! @BadgerWBB pic.twitter.com/pKp2m5ZPuh — Carter McCray (@cmccray31) April 23, 2024

In McCray’s final three games at Northern Kentucky, she averaged over 26 points and 13 rebounds on a blistering 68.2% mark from the field.

With departures of starting guard Sania Copeland, forward Sacia Vanderpool and center Tessa Towers, Wisconsin’s first transfer portal splash is a big one.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire