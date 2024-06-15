Wisconsin women’s basketball elevates former D-I head coach to associate

Wisconsin women’s basketball announced the promotion of former D-I Boston University head coach Margaret McKeon to associate head coach on Thursday.

McKeon kick-started her tenure in Madison as a member of Marisa Moseley’s coaching staff during the 2023-24 season. McKeon was an integral part of the staff responsible for overseeing UW’s first postseason run in over a decade.

The Brooklyn, New York native served as head coach at Boston University and coached Moseley during her time as a Terrier. McKeon also experienced success as head coach at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) from 2007-12.

“Margaret has brought an immense wealth of knowledge and value to our program,” Moseley said in a statement to UWBadgers.com. “Her presence and experience has undoubtedly elevated our program both on and off the court.”

McKeon contributed at George Washington, Houston and Arizona State. During her first coaching experience with the Sun Devils, she helped ASU reach the NCAA Tournament at the conclusion of the 1991-92 season.

Her hiring arrives following the addition of former D-I Cleveland State assistant Frozena Jerro as Wisconsin’s latest assistant coach.

