Wisconsin women’s basketball announces 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

Wisconsin’s women’s basketball program received its conference opponents for the upcoming 2024-2025 season on Tuesday afternoon.

The Badgers will host eight Big Ten opponents, including new conference foes UCLA and USC. Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Minnesota and Rutgers will also venture to Madison for contests at the Kohl Center.

Most notably, Marisa Moseley and company will travel to Spokane, Washington and Eugene, Oregon for bouts against the Huskies and Ducks respectively — the other pair of Big Ten additions for the 2024-2025 campaign. Wisconsin will also visit Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue and Minnesota.

In total, Wisconsin will square off in 18 conference contests. Minnesota is the one opponent it will face both home and away.

The dates, times and viewing capabilities are yet to be announced.

The news arrives following several additions and departures for UW. Former Badgers Sania Copeland, Tessa Towers, Sacia Vanderpool, Imbie Jones and Ana Guillen departed via the transfer portal this spring.

Wisconsin also brought in guard Tess Myers and center Carter McCray via the portal.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire