Wisconsin women’s basketball adds in-state high school star as walk-on

The Wisconsin women’s basketball program announced the addition of walk-on Reese Jaramillo to its 2024-25 roster via social media on Wednesday.

Jaramillo becomes the latest addition to UW’s 2024-25 platoon after the additions of former Northern Kentucky center Carter McCray and Duquesne guard Tess Myers via the transfer portal.

A native of Wisconsin, Jaramillo captured a conference, regional, and sectional championship at the Prairie School in Wind Point, Wisconsin. The newcomer also earned Metro Classic All-Conference First-Team and Racine All-County honors following her senior year.

The future Badger finished her high school career ranked third on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,292 points.

Like Greg Gard’s program, Marisa Moseley’s group has experienced a sizable shift in both coaching and player personnel following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign. Five former Badgers — Ana Guillen, Sania Copeland, Tessa Towers, Imbie Jones and Sacia Vanderpool — elected to transfer elsewhere this spring.

Over the past month, UW also hired former D-I Cleveland State assistant Frozena Jerro to an assistant role and promoted former D-I Boston University head coach Margaret McKeon to associate head coach.

Jaramillo will look to provide an immediate scoring impact for Wisconsin during her freshman season.

