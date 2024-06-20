Wisconsin women’s basketball adds in-state high school star as walk-on
The Wisconsin women’s basketball program announced the addition of walk-on Reese Jaramillo to its 2024-25 roster via social media on Wednesday.
Jaramillo becomes the latest addition to UW’s 2024-25 platoon after the additions of former Northern Kentucky center Carter McCray and Duquesne guard Tess Myers via the transfer portal.
A native of Wisconsin, Jaramillo captured a conference, regional, and sectional championship at the Prairie School in Wind Point, Wisconsin. The newcomer also earned Metro Classic All-Conference First-Team and Racine All-County honors following her senior year.
The future Badger finished her high school career ranked third on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,292 points.
🔴 ON, WISCONSIN! 🔴
We’re adding Reese Jaramillo to our Badger family!
📖 | https://t.co/uN1xOMZgZG#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/A6YdW9wGKv
— Wisconsin Women’s Basketball (@BadgerWBB) June 19, 2024
Like Greg Gard’s program, Marisa Moseley’s group has experienced a sizable shift in both coaching and player personnel following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign. Five former Badgers — Ana Guillen, Sania Copeland, Tessa Towers, Imbie Jones and Sacia Vanderpool — elected to transfer elsewhere this spring.
Over the past month, UW also hired former D-I Cleveland State assistant Frozena Jerro to an assistant role and promoted former D-I Boston University head coach Margaret McKeon to associate head coach.
Jaramillo will look to provide an immediate scoring impact for Wisconsin during her freshman season.