Wisconsin women’s basketball adds former D-I assistant to coaching staff

Wisconsin women’s basketball announced the hire of former D-I Cleveland State assistant Frozena Jerro as an assistant coach Tuesday.

Jerro joins head coach Marisa Moseley’s staff with nearly three decades of experience as an assistant, associate and head coach at the collegiate level. She joins assistants Margaret McKeon and Jaime Gluesing this fall, completely UW’s coaching staff ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

I am thrilled to announce the hiring of Frozena Jerro as our new assistant coach,” Moseley said in a statement to UWBadgers.com. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position and is a proven developer of both players and women. I am confident she will help take us to the next level.”

The former Arizona State Sun Devil spent the past six seasons with the Vikings. She and head coach Chris Kielsmeier helped Cleveland State capture the 2024 Horizon League regular season champion title and the program’s third NCAA Tournament appearance ever in 2022-23.

We're so excited to announce the addition of Frozena Jerro (@coach_fro_hoops) to our staff as an assistant coach! Welcome to Madison, coach! 📰| https://t.co/nvrkb17HdM#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/qyPUT2qkD7 — Wisconsin Women’s Basketball (@BadgerWBB) May 28, 2024

Before Cleveland State, Jerro coached for the University of Illinois Chicago, New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of Nevada Las Vegas and University of Houston as an assistant.

She also served as California State University – Northridge’s head coach for four seasons and earned Big Sky Coach of the Year honors in 1999 after captaining the Matadors to their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

As a player at Arizona State, Jerro was a two-time letter winner, team captain, Pac-10 All-Star and NCAA Tournament participant.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire