Wisconsin women’s basketball adds Duquesne transfer guard

The NCAA transfer portal remains very active and the Wisconsin women’s basketball team added another athlete Friday, reeling in Duquesne transfer guard Tess Myers.

Myers will join Marisa Moseley’s squad after four years with the Dukes in Pittsburgh, most recently averaging 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 36.8 percent from the field in 2023-2024.

With one year of eligibility remaining, the 5-foot-9 guard will join a Wisconsin program that went 15-17 this past season, playing in the WNIT — their first postseason action in over a decade.

By choosing the Badgers in the portal, Myers became the second transfer addition for Wisconsin this offseason. Former Northern Kentucky standout Carter McCray announced that she would be transferring to Wisconsin earlier this week.

With Serah Williams returning to Madison after winning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award, as well as upperclassmen like Halle Douglass and Natalie Leuzinger coming back for the upcoming season, Wisconsin is in a strong position to build off of their strong 2023-2024 campaign.

BREAKING: Wisconsin has landed Duquesne transfer Tess Myers. Great addition for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/KrWqVUiDTi — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 26, 2024

