Wisconsin’s win last night was important for several reasons

Wisconsin gutted out a 24-17 overtime win over Nebraska last night, improving to 6-5 on the season and 4-4 in Big Ten play.

The game did not start well. A bad Cornhusker offense got out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. But the Badgers fought back with big plays and 17 unanswered points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, setting up an overtime win to clinch bowl eligibility for the 22nd consecutive season.

That’s a big piece of the win: ensuring the continuation of the bowl streak and a chance to build into next season.

But the win was also huge for one other reason: the win was Wisconsin’s 10th straight over Nebraska. The “historic” Freedom Trophy stays in Madison, where it’s been every year since its creation.

Right back to where it belongs 😌 pic.twitter.com/FG71AROvDU — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 19, 2023

These weeks are for building for next season. But last night’s game did feel a bit bigger with Nebraska entering with a new head coach and the same record as Wisconsin.

2023 has been rough. But as least the Badgers still own the Cornhuskers.

