Wisconsin’s win last night got Ohio State’s head coach fired

Wisconsin finally returned to the win column last night with a 62-54 triumph over Ohio State.

Greg Gard’s team improved to 17-8 on the season and 9-5 in Big Ten play, snapping a four-game losing streak that dated back to January 26.

Ohio State, meanwhile, fired longtime head coach Chris Holtmann earlier today, a mere 13 hours after its loss to Wisconsin.

Holtmann went 137-86 in seven years in Columbus, Ohio. He made the NCAA Tournament each of his first five years, counting the 2019-20 season when Ohio State would’ve made it had the tournament not been canceled.

Things took a turn the last two seasons, with a 16-19 2022-23 campaign leading into this year’s disappointing 14-11 (4-10 Big Ten) record.

BREAKING: Ohio State has parted ways with Chris Holtmann, source told @TheFieldOf68. Holtmann went to the NCAA tourney in each of his first 4 years with the Buckeyes, and was set to go the year the tourney was canceled. Went all 3 years at Butler and went to Sweet 16.… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 14, 2024

Holtmann was obviously on thin ice entering last night’s matchup against the Badgers. But if someone wants to start the narrative: Greg Gard, in a way, ended the Chris Holtmann era at Ohio State.

