Wisconsin to welcome some of 2025’s best recruits onto campus this weekend

Wisconsin football begins a critical month in the class of 2025 recruiting cycle this weekend. It is the first big official visit weekend of the cycle, and sees the Badgers welcome some of the top players in the class.

The Badgers enter June with 247Sports’ No. 19-ranked recruiting class in the nation with 11 total players committed. The group has a strong foundation but lacks the blue-chip talent the program landed in the 2024 cycle.

That difference can be made up with a strong month on the recruiting trail. Many of the program’s top targets will be on campus during one of the next four weekends. That means the Badgers have legitimate shots at landing commitments — at least in most cases.

With the first official visit date now just days away, here are the program’s headliners for that first weekend:

Four-star Edge Jayden Woods (No. 167 player in class of 2025, No. 18 Edge, No. 5 recruit from Kansas)

Four-star LB Mason Posa (No. 154 player in class of 2025, No. 18 LB, No. 1 recruit from New Mexico)

Four-star CB Mason Alexander (No. 296 player in class of 2025, No. 29 CB, No. 5 recruit from Indiana)

Three-star CB Rukeem Stroud (No. 430 player in class of 2025, No. 35 CB, No. 57 recruit from Florida)

Three-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (No. 449 player in class of 2025, No. 72 WR, No. 7 recruit from Indiana)

Four-star CB Jaimier Scott (No. 336 player in class of 2025, No. 16 athlete, No. 12 recruit from Ohio) — COMMITTED

Three-star OT Michael Roeske (No. 422 player in class of 2025, No. 36 OT, No. 3 recruit from Wisconsin) — COMMITTED

Three-star WR Cameron Miller (No. 422 player in class of 2025, No. 68 WR, No. 13 recruit from New Jersey) — COMMITTED

