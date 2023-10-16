Wisconsin’s Week 7 opponent jumps into latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Wisconsin and Iowa were both receiving votes headed into their Week 7 matchup that ended with a Hawkeyes 15-6 win over the Badgers.

The winner of that matchup made their way into the brand new US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday following the results of Week 7.

The Big Ten featured three teams in the top six of the latest poll, while Washington moved into the top five following their massive win over Oregon.

Georgia remained perfect on the year while cruising to a win at Vanderbilt and stayed atop the poll. Here is a look at the complete Week 7 poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1

