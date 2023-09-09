Wisconsin vs Washington State: How to watch, streaming info and players to watch

The Wisconsin Badgers are set for a trip to Pullman, Washington for a matchup with the 1-0 Washington State Cougars.

The game is a revenge spot after head coach Jake Dickert and the Cougars came into Madison and beat the Badgers last season.

The good news for the Badgers: it’s hard to see the team playing as sloppy on both sides as it did that day. That, and this is still a team and an offense with high expectations despite an up-and-down debut.

Wisconsin will likely rely on its star running back duo of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi much like it did in Week 1’s 38-17 win over Buffalo. If the defense can find an answer for WSU star QB Cam Ward, the Badgers will leave Pullman with a victory. Either way, expect a high-scoring affair later tonight.

Yes, the Badgers are in primetime for the first time this season. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Washington State: QB Cam Ward, RB Nakia Watson, WR Lincoln Victor, WR Josh Kelly, DE Ron Stone Jr., LB Devin Richardson

Wisconsin: QB Tanner Mordecai, RB Braelon Allen, RB Chez Mellusi, WR Chimere Dike, ILB Maema Njongmeta and S Hunter Wohler.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire