Wisconsin vs. Washington State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
The Wisconsin Badgers play the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Badgers finished off strong in their 38-0 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds last week. Despite having a slow start in the first quarter, the Wisconsin offense was able to dominate Illinois State on the ground and through the air.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen has a great start in Week 1 with a record-breaking 96-yard touchdown run and will likely keep rolling against the Cougars. One interesting thing to watch for is former Wisconsin RB Nakia Watson will be headlining the backfield for Washington State.
It should be an exciting game to watch as the Badgers will try to keep building momentum against a PAC-12 opponent.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Washington State at Wisconsin injury report:
Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf: Out
Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini: Out
Wisconsin TE Cam Large: Out
Wisconsin OLB Spencer Lytle: Out
Wisconsin DE Isaac Townsend: Out
Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out
Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler: Out
Wisconsin WR Stephan Bracey: Out
Players to watch:
Passing Leaders
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 12-14, 219 passing yards and a passing touchdown
Washington State QB Cameron Ward: 26-41, 228 passing yards and three passing touchdowns
Rushing Leaders
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 14 attempts, 148 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns
Washington State RB Nakia Watson: 18 attempts for 117 rushing yards
Receiving Leaders
Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: three receptions, 106 receiving yards and a touchdown
Washington State WR Donovan Ollie: seven receptions for 67 receiving yards