Wisconsin vs Rutgers: How to watch, streaming info and players to watch

Wisconsin returns to the field this Saturday for a Big Ten East crossover matchup against the 4-1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Badgers enter a crucial stretch of the schedule: vs. Rutgers, vs. Iowa, at Illinois and vs. Ohio State. With the Big Ten West looking weak across the board, a 3-1 record during this four-game stretch is crucial for the Badgers to create some separation.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The first leg of a huge month of October starts Saturday at 11 a.m. central. Badgers fans should be aware the game will not be available on network television, instead only streaming on NBC’s Peacock.

Here is all the needed information for how to watch Saturday’s game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Time: noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Peacock (streaming only)

Live Stream: Peacock

Rutgers: QB Gavin Wimsatt, RB Kyle Monangai, WR Christian Dremel, WR JaQuae Jackson, LB Tyreem Powell, LB Mohamed Toure, DE Aaron Lewis, S Flip Dixon

Wisconsin: QB Tanner Mordecai, RB Braelon Allen, WR Chimere Dike, ILB Maema Njongmeta and S Hunter Wohler.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire