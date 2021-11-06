Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Staff predictions

Wisconsin heads to Piscataway, New Jersey tomorrow to take on head coach Greg Schiano and the 4-4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers enters the game 1-4 in conference play, its lone win a 20-14 triumph over Illinois last weekend. The Scarlet Knights did play Michigan tight on the road, though, and have shown some flashes of good play against Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin, on the other hand, has now won four straight contests including three straight in-conference. It has done it on the backs of a complete reversal in turnover differential, continued dominant defense and the emergence of freshman running back Braelon Allen.

On paper, Wisconsin dominates most meaningful categories entering the game. The Badgers have also never lost to Rutgers—3-0 since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten.

Here are BadgersWire’s staff predictions for Saturday’s game:

Ben Kenney

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I have a newfound confidence in this Wisconsin team after what we’ve seen over the last four weeks. The Badgers have beaten two ranked opponents, the Big Ten-best defense is forcing turnovers, the offensive line has rounded into form, Braelon Allen is breaking out at running back and Graham Mertz isn’t making mistakes with the football.

That all said, this is a matchup with Rutgers that favors the Badgers for many reasons. The Scarlet Knight offense is one of the least efficient in the country, dynamic wide receiver Aron Cruickshank might not play, Noah Vedral is not a great thrower of the football and the Rutgers defense is middle-of-the-pack.

This is a game like the Illinois contest where the Badgers can run the ball, dominate the flow of the game and play suffocating defense for four quarters.

For those reasons, I see Wisconsin winning this game and winning it handily.

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 7

Asher Low

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Gaven Cooke (19) celebrates after forcing a turnover during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This doesn’t feel like the type of win that will be a comfortable watch for Wisconsin fans, but it also doesn’t feel like a game the Badgers can lose.

Winners of their last four straight, Wisconsin rolls into New Jersey against a Rutgers team searching for their early-season form. The Badgers have the advantage on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but Rutgers’ defense has shown up well against some of the nation’s best rushing attacks.

Expect another dominant defensive performance from the Badgers against a Rutgers offense that will struggle to run the football.

If Wisconsin avoids any silly turnovers, their advantage in the trenches will take this one home in a slow burn type of victory.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Rutgers 14

