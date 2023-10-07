Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Badgers (3-1) play the Rutgers (4-1) on Saturday and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.

The game starts at 11 AM and can be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Wisconsin is coming off of their bye week last week, but prior to that, they took down Purdue 38-17 on the road. In that game, quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw for 174 yards, but his biggest impact was on the ground. Mordecai rushed for 44 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

Rutgers just beat Wagner last week 52-3, crushing their opponents on the ground. In total, the Scarlet Knights ran for 267 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while running back Kyle Monangai led the way with 87 yards and a score.

Wisconsin has won two straight games and will look to extend it to three in Week 6 and this is how BetMGM sees the game going:

Point spread: Wisconsin -13.5

Money line: Wisconsin -550 / Rutgers +400

Over-under: 44.5

It’s unclear exactly what injuries each team are dealing with but here’s the most recent info:

Wisconsin (As of Friday, Oct. 6) :

Isaiah Mullens – DE: Questionable (Knee)

Jack Pugh – TE: Questionable (Personal)

Riley Nowakowski – TE: Questionable (Foot)

Chris Brooks Jr. – WR: Questionable (Foot)

Tommy Mcintosh – WR: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Max Lofy – CB: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Aaron Witt – LB: Questionable (Leg)

Grady O’Neill – WR: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Cam Large – TE: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Trech Kekahuna – WR: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Chez Mellusi – RB: Out For Season (Leg)

Jackson Trudgeon – S: Out for Season (Undisclosed)

Angel Toombs – TE: Out for Season (Undisclosed)

Rutgers (As of Friday Oct. 6):

Chris Long – WR: Questionable (Upper Body)

Tyler Needham – OL: Questionable (Knee)

Evan Simon – QB: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Naseim Brantley – WR: Out Indefinitely (Eligibility)

Joe De Croce – OL: Out Indefinitely (Undisclosed)

Wisconsin will take advantage of an extra week off and continue their dominance of Rutgers, taking down their Big Ten foe in commanding fashion at Camp Randall.

Prediction: 42-17 Wisconsin

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire