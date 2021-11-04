Wisconsin vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Wisconsin vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (5-3), Rutgers (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Rutgers has no downfield passing game.

The offense isn’t great, but it isn’t completely miserable. For what the team does – rely on defense, force mistakes, run the clock – getting to 350 yards isn’t all that bad … against most defenses.

You beat the Wisconsin D by hanging around, and then hitting the open deep shots that are always available 2-to-4 times a game against this bunch. Rutgers is averaging under ten yards per completion – among the fewest in the country – and hasn’t hit 160 yards passing in either of the last two games.

The Badger defense has been a brick wall – allowing fewer than 270 yards of total offense to everyone but Penn State and Michigan – and dominating against the run.

Georgia has the best defense in college football, but Wisconsin leads the nation against the run.

The Rutgers offense isn’t going to move, so …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers has to hang around … hang around … hang around …

And hope the takeaways will be there to pull this off.

Ohio State and Michigan State were able to run well against the Scarlet Knights, but that’s been about it – they should be able to hold up well early. If Wisconsin gets to over 24 points, forget it. If it’s held to around 17 and has to press, the mistakes will come.

The Badger offense has been able to finally stop giving the ball away in bunches – it was ultra-careful with the ball against an Iowa team that lives on taking it away – but it has turned it over two or more times five times in eight games.

Story continues

Rutgers has the ability to take the ball away in bunches …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Sort of.

Rutgers has ten takeaways on the season, but they all came in three games. The offense isn’t going to make big mistakes, but it’s also not going to convert on the big chances it will have to take.

Wisconsin should be able to deliver the knockout punch right away with two good scoring drives, but the struggles in the red zone are for real.

The Badger O only scores touchdowns 50% of the time when getting inside the 20. When it gets two or more, it wins – 5-0 – when it gets fewer, it’s 0-3.

Rutgers has a terrific red zone defense, but …

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 27, Rutgers 13

Line: Wisconsin -13, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings