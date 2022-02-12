Wisconsin vs Rutgers prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Wisconsin vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Wisconsin (19-4), Rutgers (14-9)

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Break up the Scarlet Knights.

All of a sudden, they’re making a nice push with two straight strong wins over Michigan State and Ohio State thanks to red hot shooting from the field and clutch play helped by a ton of assists.

Wisconsin is Wisconsin. It’s not going to throw 85 points on the board and unlike Rutgers, it’s not going to come up with a ton of assists and it’s been struggling to consistently shoot well.

Yeah, it went pillar to post in the win at Michigan State, but it’s struggling to get the threes going, it’s not taking the ball away, and it’s going to have a tough time inside against a Rutgers defense that’s coming up with a whole lot of blocks.

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Those big wins by Rutgers were at home – it’s a different team in Piscataway.

Wisconsin isn’t a rock in Madison – it lost in mid-November to Providence and didn’t hold up a few weeks ago against Michigan State – but it should keep up the momentum after the great performance in East Lansing.

No, it’s not shooting well from three, but it’s doing a fantastic job at defending from the outside.

No, it’s not rebounding well enough, but it’s been able to control games in the run of four wins in the last five games.

Yeah, Rutgers has been able to hit better than 50% from the field in the last two games, but only two teams – Michigan State and Illinois – have been able to do that against Wisconsin. Rutgers just isn’t strong enough from three to shoot its way out of a jam, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Wisconsin find any consistency?

It beat Penn State, but couldn’t score. It was great against Michigan State in one of its best performances of the season, but it couldn’t do anything to slow down Illinois last week.

Rutgers can puff its chest out with the way it’s playing, but the Badgers will shoot well, it’ll be fine from three – the RU D is giving up a ton from the outside – and it’ll overcome a sloppy first half with a sharp second half.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 70, Rutgers 62

Line: Wisconsin -8.5, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Super Bowl – the actual game

1: Super Bowl – everything else

