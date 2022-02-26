Wisconsin vs Rutgers prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Wisconsin vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (22-5), Rutgers (16-11)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Badgers bounced back nicely after the strange home loss to Rutgers a few weeks ago.

They didn’t do anything well defensively in the first meeting – it was the lone defeat in the last six games – but bounced back to hold down Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota and are now tied with Purdue for the Big Ten lead.

The three point shooting isn’t good, but the points are there on the inside. This is still the best team in America when it comes to giving the ball away – it doesn’t do it – and on the other side, Rutgers turned back into …

Rutgers.

The team went on a brilliant four game roll, but the defense didn’t do a thing in loss to Purdue, and it couldn’t rebound anything in the loss to a Michigan team that got beaten up by Wisconsin the game before.

But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers is back home.

The fight continues to be there and the defense hasn’t been totally miserable, but this is still the worst team in the Big Ten at making the three there isn’t steady scoring punch, and the defensive rebounds aren’t enough of a factor.

However, like all teams, it’s different and stronger in its familiar surroundings, and it shows. The shooting is night-and-day better, there are more threes, and the team is 13-2 in Jersey’s Mikes and 3-9 when it’s not.

And …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

How did Rutgers do it the first time around?

It made 51% of its shots, was even better from three, and Wisconsin was dead-cold from three. It was the best job done by the Scarlet Knight D from three since the win over Michigan on January 4th, and that’s not happening again.

Story continues

The Badgers don’t need the three to win, but they’ll get a few more than they did the first time and continue to be great on the inside.

Rutgers will still get this done at home with a great performance by the defense in the finals two minutes, and Wisconsin will miss too many free throws.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Prediction, Lines

Rutgers 71, Wisconsin 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football

1: His inability to not say “make a play”

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams