Wisconsin vs Rutgers live updates, score, highlights in Big Ten football game at Camp Randall Stadium

Fifteen days since its last game, the Wisconsin Badgers football team returns to the field Saturday for its Big Ten home opener against Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin is 3-1 after its 38-17 win over Purdue way back on Sept. 22, while Rutgers is 4-1 after trouncing FCS opponent, Wagner, 52-3, last Saturday.

What time is the Wisconsin Badgers game today?

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

What channel is the Wisconsin football game on?

The game won't be on a traditional cable channel. The Wisconsin-Rutgers game is on Peacock, the subscription-based streaming service.

How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers in Big Ten game

How can I subscribe to Peacock?

There are two subscription plans. A premium plan costs $5.99/month, while the ad-free premium plus plan is $11.99 a month.

Wisconsin football schedule

