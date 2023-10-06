Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Four things to watch as the Badgers look to remain unbeaten in Big Ten play

WISCONSIN (3-1, 1-0 BIG TEN) VS. RUTGERS (4-1, 0-1)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium.

TV: Peacock with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (analysis) and Lewis Johnson (sideline).

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and a state network with Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analysis) and Patrick Herb (sideline).

Line: Wisconsin by 13.

Series: UW leads the series, 4-0.

Coaches: Luke Fickell (4-1, first full season; 67-26, seventh season overall) vs. Rutgers’ Greg Schiano (84-90, 15th season).

More: What is Peacock? How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers football game on NBC streaming site

FOUR THINGS TO WATCH

How will UW compensate for the loss of Chez Mellusi?

With tailback Chez Mellusi (leg) expected to miss the rest of the regular season, UW is down to one tailback with significant experience. Braelon Allen has 46.0% of the team’s rushing total (371 of 806) and Mellusi has 38.0% (306 of 806). The staff doesn’t want to significantly increase Allen’s workload, so Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli should see more action. And quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who has 103 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, also could be a factor.

Will Rutgers be able to control the line of scrimmage?

The Scarlet Knights’ path to victory against UW should be to control the clock by running the ball and limiting Allen and then getting enough pressure on Mordecai to disrupt the Badgers’ passing game. Rutgers has 15 rushing touchdowns and is third in the Big Ten in rushing at 195.2 yards per game. UW hasn’t shown the ability to consistently shut down an opponent’s rushing attack and is eighth in the Big Ten (118.5 ypg). The stats suggest Rutgers might want to attack UW’s secondary by passing from the opening series because the Badgers are last in the Big Ten in passing defense (256.5). However, Rutgers’ offense is more effective sticking to the ground.

Third-down efficiency was critical against Purdue. UW’s offense looks to build on that performance.

The Badgers struggled to consistently convert third-down chances in their first three games of the season and entered the Purdue game 13th in the league at 35.1%. Led by Mordecai running and passing, UW converted its first eight third-down chances against the Boilermakers and finished 12 of 18. As a result, UW built a 21-3 halftime lead and the offense fashioned its best half of the season. That pushed UW to No. 3 in the league in third-down conversions at 45.5%. Can offensive coordinator Phil Longo build on that? Rutgers is No. 7 in the league in third-down defense (35.7%).

UW defense could be tested by another mobile quarterback

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card used his mobility to make several big plays in the loss to UW. Card overcame a pair of sacks for a combined 14 yards in losses to rush for 54 yards (4.2-yard average) and a touchdown. Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt can also frustrate defenses with his feet. He is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, 37.4 per game and is second on the team in rushing touchdowns with four. UW defenders will have to be prepared for designed runs and scrambles and they’ll have to tackle in space better than they have so far.

HISTORY LESSON

Former UW defensive back Troy Vincent is to be honored during the game. Vincent, 53, is set to be inducted into The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

He is the fifth UW representative selected for induction. He joins Barry Alvarez (2010), tailback Ron Dayne (2013), nose guard Tim Krumrie (2016) and offensive tackle Joe Thomas (2019).

The Badgers finished 2-14 in Big Ten play and 3-19 overall in 1988 and 1989, Vincent’s first two seasons.

They finished 2-14 in Big Ten play and 6-16 overall in 1990 and 1991, Vincent’s last two seasons and Alvarez’s first two seasons at UW.

Despite those records, Vincent was named Big Ten co-defensive player of the year in 1991 and was a finalist for the Thorpe Award, given annually to the top defensive back in the nation.

DID YOU KNOW?

Senior wide receiver Chimere Dike is only 12th in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game at 57.0 – 228 yards in four games. However, he is No. 2 in the league among the top 25 receivers in yards per catch at 20.7. Dike averaged 15.8 yards per catch as a freshman, 14.3 as a sophomore and 14.7 last season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Four things to watch Saturday, Oct. 7