Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

This will be a difficult Big Ten West matchup for the Badgers after their double-overtime loss to the Michigan State Spartans last weekend. The Wisconsin defense will need to rebound after giving up 34 points and nearly 400 total yards to the Spartans. This will be a hard task against one of the best offenses in the Big Ten in Purdue.

On offense, the Badgers will need to limit their turnovers and be efficient with their possessions to keep pace with the Boilermakers. A weakness that Wisconsin could exploit is the poor pass defense of Purdue, which has given up over 300 passing yards to several teams this season.

Hopefully, the Badgers can get back in the win column this week, and prevent themselves from falling to Purdue for the first time since 2003.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Oct. 10, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Purdue at Wisconsin injury report:

Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf: Out

Wisconsin OLB Aaron Witt: Out

Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler: Out

Wisconsin K Vito Calvaruso: Out

Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi: Out

Wisconsin TE Hayden Rucci: Out

Wisconsin DE Isaiah Mullens; Out

Wisconsin S Preston Zachman: Out

Players to watch:

Passing Leaders

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: 106-167, 1,427 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell: 178-269, 1950 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns

Rushing Leaders

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen: 133 attempts, 757 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns

Purdue RB Devin Mockobee: 80 attempts for 453 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns

Receiving Leaders

Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike: 29 receptions, 487 receiving yards and five touchdowns

Purdue WR Charlie Jones: 62 receptions for 735 receiving yards and nine touchdowns

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire