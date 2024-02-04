Wisconsin vs. Purdue score, live updates from the battle for first place in the Big Ten

MADISON – The Wisconsin men’s basketball team blew an 18-point lead at Nebraska on Thursday and in the process the Badgers lost their grip on first place in the Big Ten.

Sunday, however, presents the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

Sixth-ranked UW plays host to No. 2 Purdue at noon. Then winner leaves the Kohl Center with first place in the conference standings.

This marks the second time in three seasons that Wisconsin and Purdue enter the matchup ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

The showdown has the making of a game to remember and you can follow the action here with our in-game blog.

What time does Wisconsin men’s basketball play Purdue?

The Badgers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) face the Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2) at noon at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

What channel is the Wisconsin-Purdue basketball game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS or it can be streamed through the CBS Sports or Paramount Plus app. FUBO offers a free trial.

If you want to hear the call from Matt Lepay and Brian Butch, tune into to FM- 97.3 or AM- 920 in Milwaukee. The Badgers Radio Network can be heard statewide.

How has Wisconsin fared against Purdue?

The game will mark the 187th meeting between the programs. Purdue owns a 112-74 advantage, but Wisconsin has won three of the last five contests. Each of those five games were decided by five points or fewer.

Historically the series has taken on a drastically different look during the Kohl Center era. UW, which is 51-39 at home all-time against the Boilermakers, has defeated them in 14 of 20 meetings played at the Kohl Center.

Zach Edey plays big vs. the Badgers

When it comes the Boilermakers, it should be no surprise that 7-foot-4 senior Zach Edey has been the thorn for the Badgers. He is averaging 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in four games against UW.

Edey has recorded double-doubles in scoring and rebounding in the last two matchups. He hit 7 of 9 shots and finished with 17 points and 13 boards in the teams’ last meeting, a 63-61 victory at the Kohl Center last season.

A look at how the rest of the Big Ten fared this weekend

SATURDAY

Penn State 85, Indiana 71

Minnesota 75, Northwestern 66

Rutgers 69, Michigan 59

Michigan State 63, Maryland 54

SUNDAY

Purdue at Wisconsin, noon.

Nebraska at Illinois, 5:30 p.m. (BTN).

