Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Badgers (2-1) play the Purdue on Friday and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.

The game starts at 6 PM and can be seen on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin is coming off of a 35-14 Week 3 win over Georgia Southern at Camp Randall. The defense was able to force six turnovers, snatching five interceptions while also recovering a fumble. Safety Hunter Wohler recorded 10 tackles, including a sack, while intercepting two passes in the victory, earning himself the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Purdue on the other hand, lost to Syracuse 35-20, turning the ball over four times by losing three fumbles and throwing an interception. The Boilermakers’ defense in particular, struggled to stop Syracuse’s quarterback Garrett Shrader from compiling 195 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.

Wisconsin will look to keep the good times going in Week 4 and this is how BetMGM sees the game going:

Point spread: Wisconsin -5.5

Money line: Wisconsin -225 / Purdue +180

Over-under: 53.5

It’s unclear exactly what injuries each team are dealing with but here’s the most recent info:

Wisconsin (Week 3 Injury Report) :

CB Michael Mack

WR Trech Kekahuna

WR Tommy McIntosh

CB Max Lofy

TE Riley Nowakowski

WR Grady O’Neill

TE Cam Large

C Jake Renfro

OLB Aaron Witt

OL Peyton Lange

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

DE Isaiah Mullens

Purdue (As of Monday Sept. 18):

Paul Piferi (Questionable)

Gus Hartwig (Questionable)

Salim Turner-Muhammad (Questionable)

With both quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin) and Hudson Card (Purdue) making their Big Ten conference play debuts, I feel like both guys will look to prove themselves. Both defenses struggle to stop big plays and I feel like Wisconsin has more home run hitters, so they’ll be able to pull away from the Boilermakers to grab their third win of the year.

Prediction: 34-24 Wisconsin

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire