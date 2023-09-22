Advertisement

Wisconsin vs Purdue live game updates, score, highlights in Big Ten football opener

Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. - Wisconsin’s Big Ten season kicks off with some Friday Night Lights.

The Badgers football team faces defending Big Ten West champion Purdue in the league opener for both teams at 6 p.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wisconsin has won 16 straight in the series and hasn’t lost to the Boilermakers since 2003. UW hasn’t lost to them here since 1997.

Follow our in-game blog to see if UW continues that streak. Refresh your browser for the latest.

What time do the Wisconsin Badgers play today?

Kickoff for the Wisconsin-Purdue game is 6 p.m. Friday.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch and listen to the Badgers' game tonight

What channel is the Wisconsin Badgers' game on?

The game will air on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue football predictions

Wisconsin (2-1) is a 6-point favorite over Purdue (2-0). What do our reporters think? Here are our predictions for the Badgers Big Ten opener.

Wisconsin football 2023 schedule

Date, time

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo, (W) 38-17

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

at Washington State, (L) 31-22

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.

vs. Georgia Southern (W) 35-14

Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.

at Purdue

Saturday, Oct. 7, TBD

vs. Rutgers

Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD

vs. Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD

at Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD

vs. Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD

at Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD

vs. Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD

vs. Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD

at Minnesota

