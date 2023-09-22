Wisconsin vs Purdue live game updates, score, highlights in Big Ten football opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. - Wisconsin’s Big Ten season kicks off with some Friday Night Lights.

The Badgers football team faces defending Big Ten West champion Purdue in the league opener for both teams at 6 p.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wisconsin has won 16 straight in the series and hasn’t lost to the Boilermakers since 2003. UW hasn’t lost to them here since 1997.

Follow our in-game blog to see if UW continues that streak. Refresh your browser for the latest.

What time do the Wisconsin Badgers play today?

Kickoff for the Wisconsin-Purdue game is 6 p.m. Friday.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch and listen to the Badgers' game tonight

What channel is the Wisconsin Badgers' game on?

The game will air on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue football predictions

Wisconsin (2-1) is a 6-point favorite over Purdue (2-0). What do our reporters think? Here are our predictions for the Badgers Big Ten opener.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs Purdue football game updates, score, highlights