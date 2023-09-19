Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Five things to know about the Boilermakers

MADISON – Ryan Walters has fond memories of his last game against Wisconsin.

That came last season when Walters was the defensive coordinator at Illinois. The Illini came to Madison and handed UW a 34-10 loss on Oct. 1 and less than 24 hours head coach Paul Chryst was fired.

Walters’ defense recorded five sacks, forced three turnovers and held UW to 2 rushing yards and 208 total yards.

The scene will be dramatically different Friday night at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium.

Walters, 37, is in his first season as Purdue’s head coach. Luke Fickell is in his first season at UW.

The Badgers (2-1) enter the teams’ Big Ten opener with a 16-game winning streak against the Boilermakers (1-2).

Purdue’s last victory over UW came in 2003 in Madison. Walters was a senior quarterback at Grandview High School in Colorado.

How is Walters approaching the game Friday, with Purdue looking to end the losing streak?

“Each season and each game is its own lifespan,” he said Monday during his weekly news conference, “and so you can't dwell on that fact.

“At the same time, you want to recognize it to use it as added motivation. You know, if we want to get to where we want to go as a program, that's the school we're going to have to beat year in and year out.

“In order to do so you got to prepare the right way and you can’t go into a game hesitant or shy about who you’re playing against just because of the logo on their helmet.

“You got to go compete like you're competing every week. The goal is to win a game.”

Here's a look at the 2023 Boilermakers:

Ryan Walters is in his first season as head coach for the Boilermakers.

Quarterback Hudson Card's turnovers were critical in the Boilermakers' loss to Syracuse

Purdue welcomed quarterback Hudson Card, a transfer from Texas, in the offseason.

Card passed for 323 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown last week against Syracuse. However, he lost three fumbles and had one interception, all in the first half of the 35-20 loss.

Purdue faced fourth and 1 at the Syracuse 5 in a scoreless game in the first quarter but Card lost 1 yard and the ball.

Purdue faced second and 5 at the Syracuse 28 late in the first quarter, facing a 7-0 deficit. Card was sacked at the 36 and lost the ball again.

Purdue had a first down at the Syracuse 13 in the second quarter, facing a 14-7 deficit. Card lost the ball while being sacked at the 19.

His interception came from the Syracuse 44, with Purdue facing a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter.

The Boilermakers were also penalized 11 times for 127 yards. One offensive holding call wiped out Card’s 14-yard touchdown pass in the final quarter.

Purdue entered the night with zero turnovers in the first two games.

“You know, we teach covering up the ball in a certain way when you’re in traffic,” Walters said. “That really led to putting the ball on the ground seven times. We were fortunate to only lose three of them, but you can't win against a quality opponent and turn the ball over four times, especially in the red area like we did.”

Purdue's short-yardage offense has been abysmal

Through three games the Boilermakers have needed 1 yard for a first down or touchdown on 22 plays. They have converted only six of those chances, just 27.2%.

“That definitely will change my approach on when to and when not to go for it,” Walters said. “We’re constantly evaluating what type of plays we’re running in those third and shorts, fourth and shorts, so we’ll have a better plan moving forward.”

Wide receiver Deion Burks is the team's No. 1 big-play threat

Deion Burks, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver, is one player UW’s defense must contain.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Burks is just fourth on the team in catches with nine, but he has three touchdowns and is averaging 24.6 yards per catch.

“He is fast,” Fickell said. “He is definitely a guy that they move around and put into positions where they want to take some shots with him. …The first thing that jumps out at you is speed, his ability to run, but also track the football to make those big plays.”

Ryan Walters barely recognizes Wisconsin offense under new coordinator Phil Longo

Walters was asked to describe the differences between UW’s 2022 offense and the current unit under first-year coordinator Phil Longo.

“Wisconsin as you think of them over the last however many years has been super run heavy,” Walters said, “use of multiple tight ends, controlling the clock, and playing with a measured pace.

“And Phil Longo is not that. He’s a spread you out. He’s lot more similar style to the way we play offensively. And so they throw the ball all over the place. …

“They have two really talented running backs, but you can tell they definitely want to air it out more than they ever have in the history of their program.”

Wauwatosa East graduate Marcus Mbow starting for Purdue

Marcus Mbow, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from Milwaukee who played at Wauwatosa East, is starting at right tackle for the Boilermakers. He started at right guard last season.

“He works his tail off,” Walters said. “He’s athletic as all get out and he can play (almost) every position up front. He's going to allow us to have some flexibility there. I’ve been very impressed with the way he has put his head down, went to work and embraced the change in schemes.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 5 things to know about Purdue football, Wisconsin's opponent Friday