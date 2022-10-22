Wisconsin leads Purdue, 21-0, in second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium

Jim Leonhard's Wisconsin Badgers football team (3-4, 1-3) looks to get back in the win column when it returns to Camp Randall Stadium against Big Ten-West leading Purdue (5-2, 3-1) Boilermakers Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

UW adds to lead with Graham Mertz-Chimere Dike connection

Following an eight play, 80-yard touchdown drive that gave the Badgers a 21-0 advantage, UW has out-gained Purdue, 156-71, in total yards.

Mertz recorded his second TD pass on a throw to Chimere Dike on a 3-yard play with 2:38 left in the first quarter. The big plays of the drive came on the ground with UW leaning heavily on its jumbo package. Fifty-eight of the Badgers' yards on the possession came running the ball with Braelon Allen supplying a 41-yard run that set up first and goal at the 6. That play came with the Badgers' jumbo package on the field, which has gotten more use since Jim Leonhard has taken over the team.

Score: Wisconsin 21, Purdue 0, 2:38 first quarter.

Jewelry thief John Torchio's pick-6 gives UW a two TD lead

Safety John Torchio recorded his second interception return for a touchdown of the season on Purdue's first drive of the game. The senior made a perfect read and break on the ball of Aidan O'Connell throw to Tyrone Tracy on third and 5. Torchio was untouched on the 31-yard return, which after the extra point gave the Badgers a 14-0 lead with 11:16 left in the first quarter.

Torchio also had a school-record 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Illinois State in the season opener.

Graham Mertz makes use of play action on first TD drive

Wisconsin moved the ball with ease on its first possession. It needed only 2 minutes 26 seconds and five plays to cover 76 yards and reach the end zone for the first time. Graham Mertz hit Skyler Bell for a 29-yard score, which after the Nate Van Zelst's extra point gave the Badgers a 7-0 lead.

The score was one of three big plays for UW on the possession. Mertz had a hand in all three. His touchdown and a 27-yard pass to Bell earlier in the drive came off play action. Mertz also had a 9-yard run on third and 4 that set up the first down play that result in a touchdown.

For a team in need of a win, it was a great way to start the day.

Score: Wisconsin 7, Purdue 0

Another week, another starting lineup for the O-line

The Badgers are set to start their sixth lineup of the season.

Here is what we’ve got today: left tackle Jack Nelson, left guard Tyler Beach, center Joe Tippmann, right guard Michael Furtney, right tackle Trey Wedig. Tanor Bortolini is set to the jumbo tight end, a role Beach filled last when he was playing through an ankle injury.

Cole Dakovich, Jack Van Dyke out for today's game

This week's injury report includes many of the same names. Here are a couple that weren't listed last week: tight end Cole Dakovich, who would have been the No. 1 tight end behind Jack Eschenbach, is out with a left leg injury; kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke (right leg).

Here is the complete injury report

Out today: K Vito Calvaruso — Leg (right); TE Cole Dakovich — Leg (left); RB Chez Mellusi — Arm (right); DE Isaiah Mullens — Leg (right); TE Hayden Rucci — Leg (right); K Jack Van Dyke — Leg (right); OLB Aaron Witt — Leg (right); S Hunter Wohler — Leg (left); QB Chase Wolf — Leg (right); S Preston Zachman — Arm (right).

Out for season: CB Al Ashford — Leg (left); S Travian Blaylock — Leg (right); TE Clay Cundiff — Leg (left); DE Mike Jarvis — Leg (left); TE Cam Large — Leg (right); ILB Luna Larson — Leg (right); DE Isaac Townsend — Leg (left)

