Wisconsin vs Penn State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

Wisconsin vs Penn State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (9-9), Penn State (17-4)

Wisconsin vs Penn State Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

The shocker of the Wisconsin loss to Illinois wasn’t that it lost. It’s that it was about to outrebound the Illini.

This is not normal a dominant Badger team on the boards, but it’s had its moments. Penn State is coming off a 52-rebound game in the double overtime win over Iowa, it’s been terrific on the offensive glass over the last few games, and it needs to step it all up to make up for any shooting issues – more on that in a moment.

Wisconsin lost to the Illini because it couldn’t hit a thing from three and Illinois was lights out from the field. Penn State has generate makable shots inside, it needs to take advantage of every way to score points – like on the free throw line, and …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Penn State hasn’t been great lately from the field.

It shot okay against Iowa, but the team wasn’t able to hit 40% in any of the three previous games, and it struggles lately to get to 45%.

Wisconsin’s defense isn’t anything special – this isn’t the D you’re used to – it manages to keep teams to around 70 or under. The Badgers have only allowed double-digit threes once – a win over Texas A&M – and Penn State hasn’t hit ten or more from the outside since January 2nd.

Wisconsin wins by making just about everything from the free throw line, not turning the ball over, and making the most of its possessions as the game goes on.

Penn State isn’t good at coming up with easy points, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Wisconsin’s defense really is just that bad at keeping teams from hitting their shots.

You have to work to not make 40% of your shots against this defense, but Penn State has a hard time scoring. It doesn’t play any sort of an up-tempo style, it only scored more than 67 points six times, and it’s 1-7 when it doesn’t come up with at least 35 rebounds.

Only six teams have come up with 35 or more rebounds against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs Penn State Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 72, Penn State 62

Line: Penn State -8.5, o/u: 129.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: One week off before the Super Bowl

1: Two weeks off before the Super Bowl

