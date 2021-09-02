Wisconsin vs. Penn State: 10 players to watch

Week 1 of the season always seems to come slowly. For months, all we do is look at the season as a whole and dive deep into the Wisconsin Badgers’ Week 1 matchup.

Yes, the Badgers are usually playing the Western Kentucky’s or Eastern Michigan’s of the world so that game isn’t high profile.

But this year it’s No. 19 Penn State—a team that enters the year with an extremely similar profile to the Badgers.

Saturday will likely tell us a lot about where each team stands after disappointing 2020 seasons, and specifically where each starting quarterback stands after expectations of a bounce-back season.

So when the two teams take the field on Saturday, here are the 10 most important players to watch:

Wisconsin vs. Penn State preview:

QB Graham Mertz -- Wisconsin

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

I hinted at it earlier, but Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz's play will go a long way towards deciding the outcome of this game. We've seen great from Mertz (2020 Illinois), we've seen some really good (2020 Michigan), we've seen some average (2020 Michigan, Wake Forest) and we've seen some bad (2020 Northwestern, Iowa, Indiana). As we've outlined all offseason, the support system around the young quarterback is set up for him to succeed this year. I think he bounces back in a big way, but all eyes will be trained on Mertz as soon as the game kicks off on Saturday.

QB Sean Clifford -- Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws during the first quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Take everything I wrote above and apply it to Penn State QB Sean Clifford. He excelled as a starter in 2019, throwing for 2654 yards, 23 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. But he struggled greatly last season, throwing for just 1883 yards, 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Now the Penn State signal-caller will have his third offensive coordinator in as many years as Mike Yurcich looks to return the offense to its usual successful position. Like Mertz, Clifford has a bevy of talented players around him to help him succeed. The big question on that offensive is up front on the line, though the skill position talent might be good enough to outweigh any other shortcomings. So, again like Mertz, I think 2021 is a big bounce-back for Clifford. When the two teams take the field, eyes should be first trained on the two quarterbacks.

RB Chez Mellusi -- Wisconsin

Dec. 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson’s Chez Mellusi (27) runs the ball during the ACC Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Clemson won 34-10. Mandatory Credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

For Wisconsin to succeed this season, Chez Mellusi (and Jalen Berger) will need to return the team's run game to its pre-2020 form. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1417238290357538824 We don't know exactly what to expect from the former Clemson RB in his first Big Ten game, as he never won a significant role in Dabo Swinney's offense. The talent is definitely there and those around the program have raved about what he brings to the field, Saturday will just be an interesting debut to watch.

WR Jahan Dotson -- Penn State

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) returns the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson is an absolute weapon whenever he touches the football. The future NFL wide receiver finished last season with 884 yards in just 9 games, 8 touchdowns and a yards-per-reception average of 17. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1432449693745823746 Dotson figures to return punts and play an integral role in Mike Yurcich's fast-paced offensive attack. The Wisconsin secondary will need to lock down on Dotson if the Badgers want to shut down the Nittany Lions. But good or bad, Dotson is definitely player to watch on Saturday.

C Joe Tippmann -- Wisconsin

Dec 5, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A general view prior to the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Want some Wisconsin flavor here? One of the players I'm most excited to watch is starting center Joe Tippmann. The redshirt sophomore surprisingly beat out 2020 starter Kayden Lyles for the job and figures to be at a force, even though he's barely touched the collegiate field. Tippmann will have his hands full with Penn State defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher and will need to be a rock up front for Graham Mertz and the run game. But when a position battle is won this surprisingly in camp, the new starter deserves eyeballs when the Badgers take the field.

The entire Penn State offensive line

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Rasheed Walker (53) during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has a solid left tackle in Rasheed Walker, but aside from that? There are some real questions on the offensive line. There isn't a ton of experience, and the team will reportedly even start with a rotation at left guard. Even with so much skill in the backfield and on the outside, this is a position battle the Badgers can win on Saturday---and one they'll need to win.

NT Keeanu Benton -- Wisconsin

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates with Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) after making a tackle in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

As hinted at above, the Wisconsin defensive line receives a favorable matchup on Saturday. The big name along that line is nose tackle Keeanu Benton, a guy who has flashed at times but is yet to fully break out. All the chatter out of camp says Benton is ready to be a three-down lineman, maybe shift to defensive end at times and has the skills to be a force on the inside. If this is the Keeanu Benton breakout campaign, Saturday will be a great time for it to start. My eyes will be on him breaking into the Nittany Lion backfield all game long.

S Jaquan Brisker -- Penn State

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It's quite possible that the best player on the field Saturday will be Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The senior finished last season with 57 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, 1 interception and 5 passes defended. For Graham Mertz to have success and take care of the football, he'll need to avoid Brisker over the top.

S Scott Nelson -- Wisconsin

Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

While I could've listed Wisconsin's two veteran cornerbacks and their matchups against Dotson and Parker Washington, Scott Nelson is actually the player to watch in the secondary. Dotson and Washington have tremendous speed and both have an ability to get past defenders, making Nelson a pivotal piece in Wisconsin's plan to stop the two receivers. Add that part of the game with how much Nelson does in run support, and he has a chance for a tremendous game on Saturday.

LB Brandon Smith -- Penn State

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith (12) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Smith led the 2020 Nittany Lions in tackles-for-loss with 8 and was productive in nearly every category, finishing the season with 37 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception and 1 pass defended. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields is a player to watch against Wisconsin's wide receivers, but Smith will play an integral role in Penn State's run defense and plan to stop tight end Jake Ferguson. That matchup with Ferguson will prove to be significant when the Badgers get into the red zone and look to put touchdowns on the scoreboard. We'll see if Smith is up to the task.

